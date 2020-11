1 / 9

Dating history of Emily in Paris star Lily Collins

Fans of Netflix original series Emily in Paris couldn't ask for a better gift this year as Netflix has officially announced the second season of the sleeper hit. With the fashionable & heartfelt approach in the series, it made fans of the superhit and iconic Gossip Girl also relive some moments. Lily Collins as Emily Cooper who is the protagonist of the movie plays the role of an American marketing executive who shifts to the fashion capital of the world Paris due to an unexpected job opportunity after her boss becomes pregnant. As a result, Emily is sent to Paris to a French marketing firm to give them her American point of view. However, things do not turn up well in Emily's Paris journey as she faces difficulty at her workplace due to the french language but with time, she finds herself being in love with Paris and befriends some wonderful friends as well as makes the best out of every opportunity. The storyline of the first installment has made fans impatient for the second installment of the series. Lily Collins as Emily Cooper has made a place in the hearts of millions of girls all around the world with her dreams, never give up attitude, and of course her fashion statements. Ashley Park co-stars in the show, whose series regular cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery.Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard feature in recurring roles. For actress Lily Collins 2020 surely has been rewarding both personally and professionally with such a massive success. She got engaged to her long term partner Charlie McDowell on September 25, 2020. And as we gear us impatiently for the second season of her show, we have a list of all the famous men she dated or was rumoured to be dating just for you. Read on and we are sure you would be surprised to know a few of these infamous people who went out with the star.

Photo Credit : getty images