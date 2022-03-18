Lily Collins Birthday: 6 times the actress gave a peek of the best BTS moments from Emily in Paris

Lily Collins first stole everyone's hearts when she starred in one of the most loved rom-coms, Love Rosie. Later, she also the comedy Rules Don't Apply among others. In recent times though, Collins has become popular for portraying the role of Emily Cooper in Netflix's famed series Emily in Paris. The actress won praises for portraying the role of the ultra-American girl Emily's shaky journey in Paris. The show has already churned out two successful seasons and has been renewed for more. Despite receiving criticism the first time, Lily who is also a producer on the show defended her character's journey in the first season and even seemed to change things for good in the second one. One of the best elements of the show is also her character's friendship with Mindy played by Ashley Park although if you take a look at Collins' Instagram feed, you will realise that this friendship is the same offscreen too. As Lily celebrates her birthday on March 18 and turns 33, we take a look at some of the best BTS moments from the show's set that the actress has shared on her Instagram.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Lily Collins
Lily had dropped this photo with Ashley Park from the shoot of Season 2 of the show which was released in December. The two are seen posing with the stunning Eiffel Tower in the background.
Yet another photo that captures Collins and Park's amazing friendship in real life. The duo are seen celebrating the wrap of their shoot here as they goofily strike a pose from the last day of filming.
Emily and her girl gang consisting of Mindy and Camille take a trip in the second season of the show to St Tropez. In this BTS selfie, Lily is seen posing with Ashley Park and Camille Razzat from the same shoot.
In this selfie, Lily can be seen posing with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold who play her character Emily Cooper's colleagues at the French firm Savoir. This sweet selfie captures the actors' amazing offscreen rapport.
Emily in Paris is extremely special for Lily given that the actress is also a producer on the project. Collins had shared this photo before the release of the show's first season and bet she didn't know it was going to become such a rage.