Lily James Birthday: 6 times the Pam & Tommy star set hearts racing with her red carpet looks

Lily James won our hearts onscreen when she played the role of Cinderella. It seemed like a role that was perfect to capture her stunning beauty. Although in her fast-growing career, James has managed to impress us time and again as she took on more challenging roles with films such as Baby Driver, Darkest Hour, The Dig and more recently the series Pam & Tommy. For the show, the actress unbelievably transformed herself into Pamela Anderson in the most impressive way, once again showcasing her brilliant acting skills. As for her offscreen persona, Lily is known to be perfectly amiable and it's evident from the amazing rapport she shares with her co-stars. From Sebastian Stan and Richard Madden, everyone who has worked with Lily has nothing but kind words to say about her personality. Another facet about the actress that fans absolutely adore is her fashion sense. Lily James never fails to leave us completely mesmerised with her red carpet looks and one of her recent ones is proof of that. Walking the Oscars 2022 red carpet, the actress looked nothing short of a dream. As we celebrate her birthday, let's take a look at some of her best red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Lily James went from being a pretty in pink princess on the Oscars 2022 red carpet to a stunning beauty in black at the afterparty of the awards ceremony. The actress can pull off any look with grace and panache and this photo certainly proves that.
Lily James isn't afraid to experiment when it comes to her fashion and in one of her boldest choices, she wore a stunning gold sheer gown for a red carpet event of her show Pam & Tommy and looked every bit gorgeous during the same.
Lily James spelled fashion and added to the glamour at Giorgio Armani's One Night Only Dubai fashion show wearing a stunning silver gown. The actress kept her look elegant by teaming up her gown with a pair of drop diamond earrings.
Lily James stunned in a sheer white dress at the premiere of her film, Yesterday in 2019. This Burberry look is one of our favourites when it comes to the actress' red carpet looks.
Lily James managed to steal everyone's hearts with her rather princess-y look at the premiere of Mamma Mia in 2018. The stunning off-shoulder dress by Oscar de la Renta seemed perfect for the occasion and was carried off beautifully by the actress.