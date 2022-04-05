Lily James Birthday: 6 times the Pam & Tommy star set hearts racing with her red carpet looks

1 / 6

Lily James at Oscars 2022

Lily James won our hearts onscreen when she played the role of Cinderella. It seemed like a role that was perfect to capture her stunning beauty. Although in her fast-growing career, James has managed to impress us time and again as she took on more challenging roles with films such as Baby Driver, Darkest Hour, The Dig and more recently the series Pam & Tommy. For the show, the actress unbelievably transformed herself into Pamela Anderson in the most impressive way, once again showcasing her brilliant acting skills. As for her offscreen persona, Lily is known to be perfectly amiable and it's evident from the amazing rapport she shares with her co-stars. From Sebastian Stan and Richard Madden, everyone who has worked with Lily has nothing but kind words to say about her personality. Another facet about the actress that fans absolutely adore is her fashion sense. Lily James never fails to leave us completely mesmerised with her red carpet looks and one of her recent ones is proof of that. Walking the Oscars 2022 red carpet, the actress looked nothing short of a dream. As we celebrate her birthday, let's take a look at some of her best red carpet looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images