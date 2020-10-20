Advertisement
Lily James: From dates with Chris Evans to the scandalous pics with Dominic West; A list of the star's linkups

From viral photos from her London dates with Captain America star Chris Evans to the recent Dominic West controversy, Lily James' linkup rumours and dating history till date.
    A look at Lily James dating history

    Lily James is making headlines yet again after canceling her press conference for her new Netflix movie at the last moment. The actress failed to face reporters last Tuesday during an event for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association where she to promote her starring role in “Rebecca” alongside Armie Hammer, according to several reports. Recently, the actress made headlines when she was spotted with her married co star Dominic West in several cozy pictures. The Daily Mail shared pictures of the Mamma Mia! star, 31, wrapping her arm around the Affair alum, 50, and whispering in his ear as they checked in to an airport in Rome on October 12. Apart from these pictures, there were photos of the Baby Driver actress and West having an intimate conversation at a restaurant in Rome as well. West and James who will play pivotal roles in the new BBC/Amazon show “The Pursuit of Love” were also seen on an electric scooter ride around the Spanish Steps and dining al fresco with their manager, Angharad Wood, in Rome. Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald were spotted holding hands and kissing as they walked out of their home. The married couple also handed the paparazzi a note that read, "Our marriage is strong and we're still very much together. Thank you." The two have been married for ten years now. Lily's pictures with Captain America star Chris Evans in London too made headlines this year. Today take a look at her dating history and linkups till date.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Jack Fox

    The two actors fell for each other in 2011 and dated for almost a year but called it quits in 2012.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Matt Smith

    Lily James and her Zombies co star Matt Smith meet on the set of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies back in 2014, when Smith played the ever-creepy Mr. Collins to James' Elizabeth Bennet, the couple were part of the same (star-studded) friendship group before they eventually started dating.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Richard Madden

    From their on stage drama Romeo and Juliet to Cindrella, their amazing chemistry sparked off rumours about the two co stars secretly dating.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Chris Evans

    Chris Evans and Lily James first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together at a club in Mayfair back in July. After months of speculation, Lily James chooses to stay silent on rumours that she and 'Captain America' actor Chris Evans are dating.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Dominic West

    Dominic West and Lily James' romantic snaps from Rome broke the internet earlier this month as the married actor was seen in several cozy pictures with his co star. Lily is yet to comment about the same although Dominic and his wife of 10 years declared that their marriage is "strong".

    Photo Credit : getty images

