Lily-Rose Depp's acting debut

Lily-Rose Depp has made a name for herself in the acting world as well as modelling and is the daughter of famous parents Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis. Lily-Rose began her acting career early on and her first film is known to be 2014's Tusk. The actress began to receive praises for her performances in the first few films itself and she also received a nomination at the César Awards for Most Promising Actress for her performances in The Dancer and A Faithful Man in 2018. Lily-Rose was born in Paris in 1999. The actress' parents Johnny and Vanessa parted ways in 2012 after 14 years of togetherness and following their separation, Lily-Rose is known to spend time with both her parents as she divides her time between Paris, New York and LA. As the actress turns 22, we take a look at some interesting facts about Lily-Rose that fans would certainly be surprised to know.

Photo Credit : Getty Images