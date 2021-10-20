From The Lion King to The Jungle Book, here are 6 best movies directed by Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau has established himself as one of today's most intriguing movie filmmakers. Not only is he a fan of some of our greatest artists of the past, but his desire to follow in their footsteps and push the boundaries of technology is unlike that of any other creative working today. While he started as an actor, he rapidly became recognized mostly for producing films. With nine films under his belt as a director, the filmmaker has dabbled in a variety of genres, producing treasures smaller than most indies as well as some of the largest blockbusters ever produced. He has directed comedies, dramas, action pictures, and other films, and in his free time, he enjoys appearing in films such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Break-Up, Swingers, and others. The man can do it all, and it feels like we've just touched the surface of what he's capable of. On his 55th birthday, we have 6 best movies directed by him.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Cowboys & Aliens, based on the graphic book, is at the bottom of Favreau's films in terms of overall quality.
One can't help but believe that Favreau's film Chef was a very personal one for him. Following the success of his Marvel films, Favreau wanted to create a more personal film. Nothing is more personal than cooking, which is why Chef was such a smash hit.
Made marks Jon Favreau's directorial debut, with the filmmaker reuniting with Swingers co-star Vince Vaughn. The film is a good little action-comedy.
We wouldn't have made assumptions about The Lion King if Jon Favreau hadn't shown us what he could do with The Jungle Book. Favreau produced a live-action remake of the famous animated Disney classic in 2016. Audiences were skeptical at first. We get that way about things that are dear to our hearts. But, once again, Favreau demonstrated that he understands what he's doing.
Following the enormous success of The Jungle Book, Disney and Favreau decided to double down and apply his groundbreaking technique to their second major animal-themed movie, The Lion King.
Nobody anticipated Elf to be as successful as it was. On paper, a comedy featuring Will Ferrell as a human reared in the North Pole seemed incredibly stupid. But when the real film was released...it was awe-inspiring.