Lisa Haydon’s pictures with her eldest son Zack Lalvani

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani are one of the most adored couples. The movie actor and businessman met each other accidentally for the first time, at a party where they had both arrived with different people. On meeting each other a few more times, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani felt an instant connection and after being in a relationship for a long time, they tied the knot on October 2016. The two are proud parents of three adorable little children, Zack (born in 2017), Leo (born in 2020), and their daughter, Lara (born in 2021). Even though, Lisa Haydon is successful in her career, she has always kept her duties as a mother as her priority and is seen spending time with her kids. Here are pictures of the actor with Zack, which prove that Lisa Haydon shares a special relationship with him. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla