Photos of Lisa Haydon flaunting her baby bump

Lisa Haydon is a well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. She met the business tycoon Dino Lalvani in 2015 and love instantly started to brew between the two. After being together for over a year, the businessman went down on one knee to ask Lisa for marriage. Despite having an age gap of over a decade, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani tied the knot with each other in October 2016. On May 17, 2017, Lisa Haydon gave birth to her first child and the couple named the little babyboy Zack Lalvani. In February 2020, Lisa Haydon welcomed their second babyboy, Leo Lalvani. The actor often shares adorable pictures and videos of her children on the social media leaving many people in awe. On March 8, 2021, Lisa Haydon announced that the couple are now expecting a third baby and that too a girl this time. Ever since her first pregnancy, Lisa Haydon hasn’t shied away from flaunting her baby bump, giving women the confidence to do so. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Lisa Haydon Instagram