Lisa Haydon and her son’s pictures

Model-actor Lisa Haydon is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. Recently, she has been making the headlines for announcing that she and her telecom tycoon husband, Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child together. The couple started dating each other in 2015 and after being in a relationship with each other for over a year, they decided to take their relationship a step forward. It was after their days-long vacation to Amalfi Coast and Capri in Italy that Dino Lalvani proposed to Lisa Haydon. The soon-to-be father went down on one knee and proposed to the celebrity in Paris on September 26, 2016. After the proposal, the two tied the knot in October 2016 and became proud parents to their first baby boy Zack Lalvani on May 17, 2017. In February 2020, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani welcomed their second baby boy into the world and named him Leo Lalvani. Even though Lisa Haydon has achieved great heights in her career, she is a complete family person and her husband and children is where the actor’s heart lays. Here are Lisa Haydon’s pictures with her two boys that will prove that she is a great mother. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Lisa Haydon Instagram