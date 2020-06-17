Advertisement
Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: The model turned actor's photos with her children are here to bless your feed

Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: The model turned actor's photos with her children are here to bless your feed

Lisa turns a year older and as we all have no doubts about her aging like fine wine we have these beautiful photos of the actor with her children to make your feed brighter. Check them out.
June 17, 2020
  • 1 / 10
    Lisa Haydon's photos with her children are here to bless our feed

    Lisa Haydon's photos with her children are here to bless our feed

    Lisa Haydon turns a year older today and as we speak, we cannot miss the fact of her interesting and artistic social media account. In October, model-turned-actress, Lisa Haydon celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Dino Lalvani and her son Zack. In a photo she shared on her Instagram story, the couple exchanged rings again as bride and groom to celebrate the occasions. In the same locations, they got married. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself kissing her husband with her little boy Zack in her arms. But, what she had missed to share on that day was the picture of them exchanging vows for the second time. Yes! The actress and her husband put on their wedding attire all over again and exchanged vows and rings all over again but without the wedding madness. The actress shared a picture of their second exchange of vows on Instagram story. Actress and model Lisa Haydon Lalvani took to her Instagram to share a cute photo with her husband Dino Lalvani and son, Zack to announce her second pregnancy, the picture surely took the internet by storm. Lisa has been a part of movies like Queen, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more. In 2016 Lisa and husband Dino Lalvani tied the knot in Phuket, Thailand, and later announced it on social media. In May 2017 the couple became parents to their son Zack. In the photo uploaded by Lisa, we can see Lisa flaunting her baby bump along with side son Zack and hubby Dino. She captioned the photo as, “Party of four on the way.” Her second son in February this year and Lisa has been giving us a sneak peek of her mommy duties on her social media and fans love it. Today on her birthday, check out these photos of the actress with her kids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Staying safe and close

    Staying safe and close

    The actress with her son enjoying a stroll at a sunny beach.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The happy family

    The happy family

    How good looking is this family?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Fun beach time

    Fun beach time

    How beautiful is this picture?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Under water photo session

    Under water photo session

    How sweet is this picture of the two?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    The fitness enthusiast

    The fitness enthusiast

    The actress clicks a pic of herself post pre natal workout.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Look Mumma

    Look Mumma

    Much needed cute pic for social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Swinging with Mumma

    Swinging with Mumma

    Do you remember these kinds of hugs and merry go round in your mum's arms?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Mini pool sessions

    Mini pool sessions

    Lisa is surely aging like fine wine and we love it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Such a captivating beauty

    Such a captivating beauty

    Giving fans a peek of her baby son.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Anonymous

Happy birthday, Lisa. God bless you.

