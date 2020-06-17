Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: The model turned actor's photos with her children are here to bless your feed

1 / 10

Lisa Haydon's photos with her children are here to bless our feed

Lisa Haydon turns a year older today and as we speak, we cannot miss the fact of her interesting and artistic social media account. In October, model-turned-actress, Lisa Haydon celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Dino Lalvani and her son Zack. In a photo she shared on her Instagram story, the couple exchanged rings again as bride and groom to celebrate the occasions. In the same locations, they got married. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself kissing her husband with her little boy Zack in her arms. But, what she had missed to share on that day was the picture of them exchanging vows for the second time. Yes! The actress and her husband put on their wedding attire all over again and exchanged vows and rings all over again but without the wedding madness. The actress shared a picture of their second exchange of vows on Instagram story. Actress and model Lisa Haydon Lalvani took to her Instagram to share a cute photo with her husband Dino Lalvani and son, Zack to announce her second pregnancy, the picture surely took the internet by storm. Lisa has been a part of movies like Queen, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more. In 2016 Lisa and husband Dino Lalvani tied the knot in Phuket, Thailand, and later announced it on social media. In May 2017 the couple became parents to their son Zack. In the photo uploaded by Lisa, we can see Lisa flaunting her baby bump along with side son Zack and hubby Dino. She captioned the photo as, “Party of four on the way.” Her second son in February this year and Lisa has been giving us a sneak peek of her mommy duties on her social media and fans love it. Today on her birthday, check out these photos of the actress with her kids.

Photo Credit : Instagram