BLACKPINK: Did you know Lisa was originally named Pranpriya? Find out more facts about her
Blackpink's Lisa is one of the most loved members of the group. She is extremely cute and beautiful beyond words. She has an incredible personality. And today, we take a look at some of her interesting and unknown facts.
Blackpink's Lisa's Interesting Facts
Blackpink is one of the most successful K-pop bands in the world right now. Within just a short span of time, Blackpink has achieved immense success. The band members which include Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but they have a huge fan following worldwide. Time and again, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa create a huge buzz for various reasons. Speaking about Blackpink's Lisa, in particular, she is one of the most loved members of the group. She is extremely cute and beautiful beyond words. Lisa is very active on social media. Very often, she uploads her stunning photos and videos on Instagram. If her dance moves can leave you speechless, then her beauty will leave you mesmerised for sure. She has an incredible personality. And today, we take a look at some of her interesting and unknown facts.
Original name
Lisa was born on March 27, 1997, in Buriram Province, Thailand. Originally named Pranpriya Manoban, Lisa later legally changed her first name to Lalisa Manoban. She is now popularly known by her stage name Lisa.
Singing contest
At a very young age, Lisa participated in a singing contest as a school representative for "Top 3 Good Morals of Thailand". She finished as a runner up. She also participated in numerous dance contests and also joined a dance crew We Zaa Cool.
Audition process
In 2010, Lisa auditioned to join YG Entertainment in Thailand. She was the only individual to pass among the 4, 000 participants. She officially joined the label as their first foreign trainee on April 11, 2011. And well, the rest is history!
Lisa is multilingual
Yes, you read that right! Lisa speaks several languages including Thai, English, Korean, and basic Japanese.
Best dancer
Fans love her dancing skills. She is considered to be the best dancer of their group. Lisa uploads her dancing videos on YouTube channel which are an absolute treat for her fans, known as Blinks.
She loves makeup
Lisa's love for makeup knows no bounds. She has the most makeup products as compared to her band members.
Fashion Queen
Since her debut, Lisa has donned some really stunning outfits. Well, she is considered to be a fashion icon as well. She is also a great model.
Enjoys a huge fan following
Blackpink's Lisa enjoys a huge fan following on social media. In fact, she is the most followed K-pop idol on social media.
