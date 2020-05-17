BLACKPINK: Lisa or Jennie or Jisoo or Rosé; Which member is your style twin? COMMENT NOW

1 / 5

BLACKPINK: Which member's style do you relate with?

The K-Pop all-girls band Blackpink is on a success high and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. They are the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart! Not only that, but they are also the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart! Lady Gaga recently announced her collaboration with the band members and took the internet by a storm! “The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” she posted on Instagram. Gaga confirmed that the album will, in fact, feature collaboration with Ariana, Elton John, and Blackpink. According to a report by Star News, Blackpink was scheduled to release a new album in June with an exact date still to be confirmed. It is said that the recording of the music had been completed and while the filming schedule for the music video was being adjusted, the group was set to film the music video in May. The release comes a year-and-two-months after the previous release, Kill This Love! Fans are eagerly waiting for this to be the album to be out. The girl band is also extremely stylish and all the members have their very unique dressing sense which makes them stand apart! While Jisoo dresses in the cutest outfits, Jennie is the epitome of glam! Lisa, who is also the main dancer of the group, likes to keep her outfit mostly in the Hip and Street fashion while Rosé makes heads turn with her chic and simple style! Check out their fashion sense and let us know in the comments section which member is your style twin!

Photo Credit : Getty Images