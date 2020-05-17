/
/
/
BLACKPINK: Lisa or Jennie or Jisoo or Rosé; Which member is your style twin? COMMENT NOW
BLACKPINK: Lisa or Jennie or Jisoo or Rosé; Which member is your style twin? COMMENT NOW
Apart from being a powerhouse of talent and versatility, BLACKPINK band members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are also extremely stylish and have their styles of fashion! Which member is your style twin? Tell us in the comments section!
Written By
Ekta Varma
18028 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 17, 2020 02:01 pm
1 / 5
BLACKPINK: Which member's style do you relate with?
The K-Pop all-girls band Blackpink is on a success high and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. They are the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart! Not only that, but they are also the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart! Lady Gaga recently announced her collaboration with the band members and took the internet by a storm! “The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” she posted on Instagram. Gaga confirmed that the album will, in fact, feature collaboration with Ariana, Elton John, and Blackpink. According to a report by Star News, Blackpink was scheduled to release a new album in June with an exact date still to be confirmed. It is said that the recording of the music had been completed and while the filming schedule for the music video was being adjusted, the group was set to film the music video in May. The release comes a year-and-two-months after the previous release, Kill This Love! Fans are eagerly waiting for this to be the album to be out. The girl band is also extremely stylish and all the members have their very unique dressing sense which makes them stand apart! While Jisoo dresses in the cutest outfits, Jennie is the epitome of glam! Lisa, who is also the main dancer of the group, likes to keep her outfit mostly in the Hip and Street fashion while Rosé makes heads turn with her chic and simple style! Check out their fashion sense and let us know in the comments section which member is your style twin!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 5
Jennie Jane's glam and sophisticated style
Jennie is undeniable the fashionista of the group! She is the undisputed queen of fashion. Her style is absolutely glam, sophisticated and defines style. For her solo comeback, her style concept is a classic look with a touch of sexy. But when she’s not performing, Jennie mixes her outfits with street style pieces that make her overall look more young and modern.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 5
Lisa's street fashion
Lisa is the main dancer of the group and her style reflects that. She is the most adventurous out of everyone in the group when it comes to her daring fashion choices. She often mixes and matches edgy and athletic styles to create a notable, sporty, funky look. However, Lisa can also be versatile as she can also rock soft, feminine outfits.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 5
Jisoo's sweet and bubbly style game
The most endearing, bubbly and adorable personality of the group, Jisoo is one of the most amazing members when it comes to style. She dons the most fun, colourful and easy-to-cop outfits that match her bright vibe. Jisoo also has the chameleon-like ability to transform and have an edgier image onstage.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 5
Rosé's chic, simple yet classy looks
Chic and simple define Rosé's style. She is more demure and feminine yet she likes to liven it up with statement pieces that keep her style interesting. When it comes to airport fashion, Rosé likes to keep it comfy and effortless.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Comments
Jennie
Lisa:)
Lisa
Rose
Add new comment