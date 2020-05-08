Advertisement
BLACKPINK: Lisa's beauty will leave you spellbound; Check out her beautiful selfies

BLACKPINK: Lisa's beauty will leave you spellbound; Check out her beautiful selfies

Blackpink which includes Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the members have a huge fan following worldwide. Speaking of Lisa, in particular, she is the maknae of the group. Today, check out her beautiful selfies.
    Blackpink's Lisa is a selfie queen

    Blackpink's Lisa is a selfie queen

    Blackpink is one of the most popular K-pop bands. The band has successfully managed to earn success. Within just a short span of time, Blackpink has taken over the world. They are one of the most successful girl groups in the world right now. The band members which include of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the members have a huge fan following worldwide. Each one creates buzz individually for various reasons. Speaking of Lisa, in particular, she is the maknae of the group. Also known as the best dancer in the group, Lisa enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is the most followed K-pop idol on social media. Lisa keeps treating her fans with beautiful photos of hers and more. She also regularly uploads her dance videos on YouTube. Apart from her insane dance moves, she is also known for her style. She is considered to be a fashion icon. And why not? She has donned some really jaw-dropping outfits since her debut. As mentioned earlier, Lisa is very active on social media. On that note, we take a look at some of her beautiful selfies that'll definitely make you fall in love with her. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pulled off the lipstick shade

    Pulled off the lipstick shade

    Lisa can pull off any lipstick shade.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    She looks beautiful in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Makeup on point

    Makeup on point

    Do you love makeup? If yes, you're not the only one as Lisa also loves makeup a lot. And as per reports, she has the most makeup products as compared to her band members.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Lisa is a pro at clicking selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Good hair day

    Good hair day

    This pic will give you hair goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Mirror selfie on point

    Mirror selfie on point

    She is a selfie queen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    This photo will make you fall in love with her all over again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Why so pretty?

    Why so pretty?

    This one will make your heart skip a beat for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Eye makeup on point

    Eye makeup on point

    In this pic, her eye makeup steals the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    She looks cute beyond words in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Could she be any prettier?

    Could she be any prettier?

    This is one of the most beautiful pics of Lisa.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

