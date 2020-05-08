BLACKPINK: Lisa's beauty will leave you spellbound; Check out her beautiful selfies

1 / 12

Blackpink's Lisa is a selfie queen

Blackpink is one of the most popular K-pop bands. The band has successfully managed to earn success. Within just a short span of time, Blackpink has taken over the world. They are one of the most successful girl groups in the world right now. The band members which include of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the members have a huge fan following worldwide. Each one creates buzz individually for various reasons. Speaking of Lisa, in particular, she is the maknae of the group. Also known as the best dancer in the group, Lisa enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is the most followed K-pop idol on social media. Lisa keeps treating her fans with beautiful photos of hers and more. She also regularly uploads her dance videos on YouTube. Apart from her insane dance moves, she is also known for her style. She is considered to be a fashion icon. And why not? She has donned some really jaw-dropping outfits since her debut. As mentioned earlier, Lisa is very active on social media. On that note, we take a look at some of her beautiful selfies that'll definitely make you fall in love with her. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram