/
/
/
BLACKPINK: Lisa's beauty will leave you spellbound; Check out her beautiful selfies
BLACKPINK: Lisa's beauty will leave you spellbound; Check out her beautiful selfies
Blackpink which includes Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the members have a huge fan following worldwide. Speaking of Lisa, in particular, she is the maknae of the group. Today, check out her beautiful selfies.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3837 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 8, 2020 01:12 pm
1 / 12
Blackpink's Lisa is a selfie queen
Blackpink is one of the most popular K-pop bands. The band has successfully managed to earn success. Within just a short span of time, Blackpink has taken over the world. They are one of the most successful girl groups in the world right now. The band members which include of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the members have a huge fan following worldwide. Each one creates buzz individually for various reasons. Speaking of Lisa, in particular, she is the maknae of the group. Also known as the best dancer in the group, Lisa enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is the most followed K-pop idol on social media. Lisa keeps treating her fans with beautiful photos of hers and more. She also regularly uploads her dance videos on YouTube. Apart from her insane dance moves, she is also known for her style. She is considered to be a fashion icon. And why not? She has donned some really jaw-dropping outfits since her debut. As mentioned earlier, Lisa is very active on social media. On that note, we take a look at some of her beautiful selfies that'll definitely make you fall in love with her. Check out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 12
Pulled off the lipstick shade
Lisa can pull off any lipstick shade.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 12
Lady in black
She looks beautiful in this selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 12
Makeup on point
Do you love makeup? If yes, you're not the only one as Lisa also loves makeup a lot. And as per reports, she has the most makeup products as compared to her band members.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 12
Selfie goals
Lisa is a pro at clicking selfies.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 12
Good hair day
This pic will give you hair goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 12
Mirror selfie on point
She is a selfie queen.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 12
Gorgeous
This photo will make you fall in love with her all over again.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 12
Why so pretty?
This one will make your heart skip a beat for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 12
Eye makeup on point
In this pic, her eye makeup steals the show.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 12
Cuteness personified
She looks cute beyond words in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 12
Could she be any prettier?
This is one of the most beautiful pics of Lisa.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment