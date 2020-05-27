Advertisement
BLACKPINK: Lisa's makeup game is always on point; Check out and recreate her best beauty looks

Blackpink's Lisa is one of the most loved members of the group. She knows how to make 'less is more' work and serve beauty goals. On that note, here's a look at her best makeup looks.
3403 reads Mumbai
  1 / 8
    Blackpink's Lisa's best makeup looks

    Blackpink is one of the most successful K-pop bands in the world right now. The band members which include Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa have a massive fan following worldwide. Each member of the band is equally loved and adored by their fans, who are also known as Blinks. Speaking about Blackpink's Lisa, in particular, she is one of the most loved members of the group. She is extremely talented and beyond beautiful. Lisa is known for her insanely killer dance moves and stunning personality. Time and again, Lisa uploads her dancing videos on the YouTube channel. For the uninitiated, Lisa is the most followed K-pop idol on social media and the same speaks for her insane popularity. She keeps her fans updated on social media. She is also known to be one of the most fashionable members of the group. She has an amazing sense of style. Since her debut, Lisa has donned some really stylish outfits. That's not all! She is considered to be a fashion icon. Apart from it, Lisa's love for makeup is well-known. Lisa has the most makeup products as compared to her band members. Interesting, isn't it? Also, her makeup game is always on point. She knows how to make 'less is more' work and serve beauty goals. On that note, here's a look at her best makeup looks.

  2 / 8
    Slayed it

    Lisa effortlessly pulled off the black lipstick shade.

  3 / 8
    On point

    We love how she opted for a pink eyeshadow and lipstick and looked absolutely stunning!

  4 / 8
    Red lipstick does the right trick

    This is one of her best beauty looks. What do you think?

  5 / 8
    Can't take our eyes off her

    This is another note worthy look of Lisa. She keeps experimenting with different shades of eyeshadow. In this pic, she wore purple eyeshadow and winged eyeliner.

  6 / 8
    Less is more

    To keep her look minimal, Lisa opted for a light brown eyeshadow to define her beautiful eyes.

  7 / 8
    Eye makeup game on point

    Lisa's eye makeup game is absolutely on point in this snap.

  8 / 8
    Keeping it minimal

    Lisa's minimal makeup looks never fail to impress. If you're someone who likes to keep it minimal, then this is the best beauty look to re-create. In this snap, she can be seen wearing eyeshadow in neutral shades with a crisp clean eyeliner and blush pink lips.

