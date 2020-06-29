/
BLACKPINK: From rumours of dating BTS' Jungkook to How You Like That MV; A look at times Lisa made headlines
BLACKPINK's Lisa is one of the most loved and popular stars in the world and enjoys a massive fan following. She is currently in news for a still from their latest track How You Like That. Speaking of which, check out times the singer made headlines.
Times when Lisa made headlines
The K-Pop all-girls band Blackpink is one of the most popular bands across the world and enjoys a huge fan following. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. Their latest track, How You Like That MV finally released a couple of days ago and it garnered a fantastic response. The track witnessed the girls at their best, as expected! From their fantastic costumes, expressions to their infectious energy, the song is a chartbuster already! It is definitely on loop for a lot of us! However, the song is also witnessing flack for a particular scene from the Indian BLINKS and audiences. Several Indian users pointed out that there was a statue of Lord Ganesha placed in an Arabic market set up in the video. The split-second appearance of the statue comes as Lisa sings her lines, seated on a piece of furniture set in the scene. The use of the idol as a prop hasn't gone down well with Indian viewers. Having said that, this is not the first time Lisa is under fire. Take a look at times the singer made headlines.
How You Like That MV in trouble
Several online users slammed the girl band and YG Entertainment for it. "Blackpink placing a Ganesha statue ON THE GROUND next to an Aladdin lamp in a so-called "Arab market" scene...when we say y'all see South Asia as some sort of exoticised interchangeable other for aesthetic this is a prime example," a fan wrote on Twitter. Many more fans added to that and slammed the makers for the use of the idol. Meanwhile, the official fanbase of BLACKPINK fans in India assured viewers that they have dropped emails and are trying to reach out to the band for a statement.
Jungkook dating rumours
As the youngest member of BLACKPINK, Lisa has been shipped with BTS’ Jungkook, who is also the maknae of the band. However, the relationship has never gone beyond the imagination of fans.
Death threats
In a tweet by the Thailand Embassy in Korea, the death threats to Lisa were confirmed. "From May 2 to 6, we have received many emails and Direct Messages (DMs) regarding the threats made online against Lisa’s life. We have notified her agency YG Entertainment," their tweet read, as per the English translation by Soompi.
When she was conned by a former manager
Blackpink’s former manager swindled the K-pop girl group’s member Lisa out of nearly 1 billion won. Addressing it, "An extremely inappropriate incident took place between an artist and a manager," YG said in a statement. "We will tighten rules and supervision to prevent the same thing from happening again."
