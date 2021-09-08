PHOTOS: 7 luxurious looks of BLACKPINK's Lisa that prove that she is a queen of hearts

7 hours ago  |  11.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    BLACKPINK's Lisa poses for the concept photo of Kill This Love (Pic credit - YG Entertainment)

    Kill With Love!

    BLACKPINK's Lisa looks lovely in silver hair and a stunning choker as she poses for the concept photo of 'Kill This Love'.

    Photo Credit : YG Entertainment

  • 2 / 7
    BLACKPINK's Lisa poses for the concept photo of LALISA (Pic credit - YG Entertainment)

    Bedazzled!

    BLACKPINK's Lisa bedazzles in the concept photo for her solo debut 'LALISA'.

    Photo Credit : YG Entertainment

  • 3 / 7
    BLACKPINK's Lisa strikes a pose for LALISA (Pic credit - YG Entertainment)

    Shimmering!

    BLACKPINK's Lisa strikes a pose for LALISA looking amazing in shimmering pants and a cool expression,

    Photo Credit : YG Entertainment

  • 4 / 7
    BLACKPINK's Lisa poses for the concept photo of How You Like That (Pic credit - YG Entertainment)

    How You Like That!

    BLACKPINK's Lisa looks stunning as she poses for the concept photo of 'How You Like That'.

    Photo Credit : YG Entertainment

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    BLACKPINK Lisa strikes a sensuous pose for LALISA (Pic credit - YG Entertainment)

    Tantalizing!

    BLACKPINK Lisa strikes a sensuous and tantalizing pose for her solo debut album 'LALISA'.

    Photo Credit : YG Entertainment

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    BLACKPINK Lisa strikes a cute pose for LALISA (Pic credit - YG Entertainment)

    Doll Like!

    BLACKPINK's Lisa looks like a lovable doll as she strikes a cute pose for 'LALISA'.

    Photo Credit : YG Entertainment

  • 7 / 7
    BLACKPINK's Lisa poses for the concept photo of Square Up (Pic credit - YG Entertainment)

    Chequered!

    BLACKPINK's Lisa looks beautiful in a black and white chequered top for the concept photo of 'Square Up'.

    Photo Credit : YG Entertainment