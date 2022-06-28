PHOTOS: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ V & Park Bo Gum return to South Korea after eventful Paris trip

Published on Jun 28, 2022 02:27 PM IST   |  985
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    BLACKPINK's Lisa

    BLACKPINK's Lisa

    On June 24 IST, BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and actor Park Bo Gum departed from South Korea’s Gimpo Airport, to attend fashion house Celine’s show at Paris’ Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2023. Throughout the duration of their trip, the three stars dominated the headlines, as innumerable photos and clips cropped up all over social media. V, Lisa, and Park Bo Gum also took to their own, individual social media handles to share glimpses of their short but packed trip to Paris, from photos of them chilling and enjoying some downtime, to glamorous shots of them decked out from head to toe. After a magical few days, V, Lisa, and Park Bo Gum returned to South Korea from Paris on June 28 IST, where they were snapped at the airport. Check out some photos of their arrival in South Korea in this special gallery.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 6
    BLACKPINK's Lisa

    Hello!

    BLACKPINK's Lisa waves to the cameras as she arrives.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 6
    BTS' V

    BTS' V

    BTS' V arrives in a comfortable outfit with a backpack slung over his shoulders.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 6
    BTS' V

    Comfy

    Pairing a pair of yellow shorts with his black hooded sweatshirt, BTS' V is the picture of comfort!

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Park Bo Gum

    Park Bo Gum

    Park Bo Gum makes an adorable heart with his arms as he greets the cameras.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Park Bo Gum

    Beanie

    The actor added a point to his all-grey outfit by wearing a black beanie as well.

    Photo Credit : News1