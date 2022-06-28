PHOTOS: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ V & Park Bo Gum return to South Korea after eventful Paris trip

1 / 6

BLACKPINK's Lisa

On June 24 IST, BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and actor Park Bo Gum departed from South Korea’s Gimpo Airport, to attend fashion house Celine’s show at Paris’ Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2023. Throughout the duration of their trip, the three stars dominated the headlines, as innumerable photos and clips cropped up all over social media. V, Lisa, and Park Bo Gum also took to their own, individual social media handles to share glimpses of their short but packed trip to Paris, from photos of them chilling and enjoying some downtime, to glamorous shots of them decked out from head to toe. After a magical few days, V, Lisa, and Park Bo Gum returned to South Korea from Paris on June 28 IST, where they were snapped at the airport. Check out some photos of their arrival in South Korea in this special gallery.

Photo Credit : News1