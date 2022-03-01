PHOTOS: BLACKPINK’s Lisa owns the selfie game with her sleek style and adorableness

1 / 7

Lisa

Lalisa Manobal- the lady who has built an empire of triumphs and wins at the young age of 24 years is an artist to the core. Her interest in music and dance prompted her to early lessons and subsequent competitions where she always shone through. A part of the dance crew We Zaa Cool alongside GOT7’s BamBam, Lisa looked to expand her horizons and ended up auditioning for YG Entertainment with her ambitious nature. With the possibility of 0.025 percent, Lisa was the only applicant to qualify, getting her a place in the famed label. The rest is history once she debuted in the uber popular quartet BLACKPINK alongside Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé. Lisa released her solo album ‘LALISA’ in 2021 and was met with a fervor response. The maknae has aced her idol status and here are some of her selfies making us fall for her!

Photo Credit : Lisa's Instagram