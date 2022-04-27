Lizzo Birthday: 6 times the Truth Hurts singer gave honest lessons on body positivity & beauty standards

Lizzo is not only a chart-topping artist but also one of the biggest champions when it comes to being a trailblazer for championing causes such as body positivity, mental health and more. The three-time Grammy winner achieved mainstream success with the release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You and ever since, there has been no looking back for this singer. From dipping successful hits like singles Juice and Tempo to collabs with other major artists such as Cardi B, Lizzo has done. Although there's one thing that the singer's fans love her more for apart from her music and that's her brilliant personality. Lizzo is easily one of the most honest artists who doesn't mind calling a spade a spade. Through her social media posts, the singer has connected with her fans emotionally as well by speaking about everything including calling out unrealistic beauty standards and more. On the singer's 33rd birthday, we take a look at all the times the singer inspired us to be the best version of ourselves. If there's one Lizzo quote that'll stay with us forever, it's definitely when she said, I’m all about body positivity and self-love because I believe that we can save the world if we first save ourselves" at her Sydney show in 2020.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Lizzo is known to speak her mind on social media and in one of her TikTok videos, the singer spoke about the body positivity movement and said, "Yes, please be positive about your body. Please use our movement to empower yourselves. That’s the point. But the people who created this movement — big women, big brown and Black women, queer women — are not benefiting from the mainstream success of it."
Lizzo is one artist who wants to make sure that her fans look up to her for all the right things and in 2018, speaking about the same, she told Billboard, "Everyone looks to an artist for something more than just the music, and that message of being comfortable in my own skin is No. 1 for me."
Lizzo is unafraid to put her emotions out there and hence the singer in one of the Instagram videos spoke about dealing with mental health struggles. In her honest message, she told fans, "I learned in the last 24 hrs that being emotionally honest can save your life. Reaching out may be hard but as soon as I did it, I was immediately covered in love. I used to think of sadness as a constant with fleeting moments of joy in between but it's a wave."
Lizzo revealed how she often tells her fans during her live performances that she is not going to "sell you the commercialized self-love" or the "hashtag self-care. She said, "I feel a responsibility as a pioneer in this wave of body positivity to push the narrative further."
Lizzo has spoken in the past about how she always tries to present her honest persona. Speaking about the same, she has told Rolling Stone, "When I have to make decisions, I always choose honesty and I always stay true to myself, because I know at the end of the day that is what's going to remain."
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app