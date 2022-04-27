Lizzo Birthday: 6 times the Truth Hurts singer gave honest lessons on body positivity & beauty standards

1 / 6

Lizzo's take on self love

Lizzo is not only a chart-topping artist but also one of the biggest champions when it comes to being a trailblazer for championing causes such as body positivity, mental health and more. The three-time Grammy winner achieved mainstream success with the release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You and ever since, there has been no looking back for this singer. From dipping successful hits like singles Juice and Tempo to collabs with other major artists such as Cardi B, Lizzo has done. Although there's one thing that the singer's fans love her more for apart from her music and that's her brilliant personality. Lizzo is easily one of the most honest artists who doesn't mind calling a spade a spade. Through her social media posts, the singer has connected with her fans emotionally as well by speaking about everything including calling out unrealistic beauty standards and more. On the singer's 33rd birthday, we take a look at all the times the singer inspired us to be the best version of ourselves. If there's one Lizzo quote that'll stay with us forever, it's definitely when she said, I’m all about body positivity and self-love because I believe that we can save the world if we first save ourselves" at her Sydney show in 2020.

Photo Credit : Getty Images