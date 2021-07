1 / 6

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan pictures together

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan are one of the most low-key couples in Bollywood. They met each other for the first time in 2001 when Aamir Khan was shooting for his critically acclaimed movie, Lagaan and Kiran Rao was an assistant director on the movie. But, at the time, the two had a very cordial relationship with each other. At that point, Aamir Khan was going through a divorce with his first wife at the time and had no time to focus on anything else. But after a while, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan met each other again and that is when sparks flew between the two. After meeting Kiran Rao only a couple of times, Aamir Khan realised that she makes him very happy and he is falling in love. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan tied the knot in 2005. After being in a very happy marriage for 15 years, the two have announced their divorce, leaving fans surprised. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan are getting mutually divorced but will continue to be “co-parents and family to each other”. Here are pictures of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao sharing precious moments. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla