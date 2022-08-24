The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: The dazzling cast breaths fire on the premiere of the show

With the worldwide premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inching closer, the cast of the highly anticipated show gathered up on the red carpet of the official premiere celebration of the series. The New York premiere of the show saw many of the main leads from the show attend the event as the cast came prepared in dazzled outfits, ready to impress all. Continue scrolling to check out all the best outfits from the red carpet of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New York premiere.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the event, Sara Zwangobani who plays the role of Marigold Brandyfoot on the show opted for a short black dress with a one-sided shoulder.
Tyroe Muhafidin portrays Theo in the series. Tyroe stunned all with his colourful fashion on the red carpet.
Ema Horvath looked beautiful as she walked the red carpet in an all-white dress that was accentuated with a big bow on the front and the back. Horvath will be seen in the series as the Númenórean lady Eärien.
Richards donned an adorable pink mini dress for the event. She has taken on the character of Poppy Proudfellow for The Rings of Power.
Benjamin Walker wore a classic suit to the premiere but played around with the pattern and colours a bit. The actor plays the role of Gil-galad in the upcoming series.
Sophia Nomvete opted for a black and white printed dress for the event. The actress is set to play Princess Disa on the show.