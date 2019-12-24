Happy Birthday Louis Tomlinson: Top 5 songs of the former One Direction singer that should be on your playlist

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Louis Tomlinson!

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson turns a year older today. Since his exit from the boy band, Tomlinson has released many singles and if you've heard them all, then you'd agree that it's hard to choose top 5. For the uninitiated, Tomlinson will be releasing his debut solo album next year. The same is called "Walls" and is scheduled to be released on 31 January 2020. We are super excited and can't really wait to hear the songs featured in his album. As we all know, it's been a tough time for Louis as he lost his mother and younger sister. However, now, he is excited to release his new album! In an interview with Billboard, Tomlinson said that Walls is all about wearing his heart on his sleeve, and being honest, reflecting on a breakup. Louis even mentioned that he has spent a long time on his album and once his fans hear his album, they will see a different side of him. Clearly, as the release date of his album is just around the corner, we can't keep calm! On the occasion of his birthday, check out the top 5 songs of the singer that should be on your playlist.

