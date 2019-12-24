Home
/
Photos
/
Louis Tomlinson
/
Happy Birthday Louis Tomlinson: Top 5 songs of the former One Direction singer that should be on your playlist

Happy Birthday Louis Tomlinson: Top 5 songs of the former One Direction singer that should be on your playlist

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson turns a year older today. Since his exit from the boy band, Tomlinson has released many singles. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the top 5 songs of the singer that should be on your playlist.
6226 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Happy Birthday, Louis Tomlinson!

    Happy Birthday, Louis Tomlinson!

    Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson turns a year older today. Since his exit from the boy band, Tomlinson has released many singles and if you've heard them all, then you'd agree that it's hard to choose top 5. For the uninitiated, Tomlinson will be releasing his debut solo album next year. The same is called "Walls" and is scheduled to be released on 31 January 2020. We are super excited and can't really wait to hear the songs featured in his album. As we all know, it's been a tough time for Louis as he lost his mother and younger sister. However, now, he is excited to release his new album! In an interview with Billboard, Tomlinson said that Walls is all about wearing his heart on his sleeve, and being honest, reflecting on a breakup. Louis even mentioned that he has spent a long time on his album and once his fans hear his album, they will see a different side of him. Clearly, as the release date of his album is just around the corner, we can't keep calm! On the occasion of his birthday, check out the top 5 songs of the singer that should be on your playlist.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Two of Us

    Two of Us

    Two of Us is one of our favourite songs. The singer wrote this heart touching song for his mom who passed away in 2016 due to Leukemia. The song will certainly melt your heart and make you want to cry for sure.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    Just Hold On

    Just Hold On

    Louis collaborated with Steve Aoki for this song and it is as emotional as his song Two of Us. Written for his mom, Louis even performed it on The X Factor with Steve Aoki days after his mom passed away. Former One Direction members Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne came to support the singer as he was going through a difficult time.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Back To You (Ft. Bebe Rexha)

    Back To You (Ft. Bebe Rexha)

    This is one of the best songs of the singers. It features Bebe Rexha. The music video for this song is fun to watch.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 6
    Miss You

    Miss You

    Miss You by Louis Tomlinson should definitely be on your playlist.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 6
    Kill My Mind

    Kill My Mind

    In an interview with a leading daily, Louis said, "With this song, I feel like I'm finally really comfortable musically." Tomlinson also added that he feels really confident in this song. Kill My Mind is a song that'll leave you hooked.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: 6 Times Sara Ali Khan proved she is a family person; Check it out
PHOTOS: 6 Times Sara Ali Khan proved she is a family person; Check it out
From Lauv to Snoop Dogg, THESE international artists sang in Bollywood movies
From Lauv to Snoop Dogg, THESE international artists sang in Bollywood movies
Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Check out THESE rare pictures of Mr.India actor
Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Check out THESE rare pictures of Mr.India actor
Hansika Motwani\'s THESE photos will give you holiday feels; Check it out
Hansika Motwani's THESE photos will give you holiday feels; Check it out
Siddhant Chaturvedi shows off his chiselled body in shirtless pictures; Check it out
Siddhant Chaturvedi shows off his chiselled body in shirtless pictures; Check it out
Keerthy Suresh\'s TOP 5 movies that should be on your watchlist; Check them out
Keerthy Suresh's TOP 5 movies that should be on your watchlist; Check them out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement