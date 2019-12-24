/
/
/
Happy Birthday Louis Tomlinson: Top 5 songs of the former One Direction singer that should be on your playlist
Happy Birthday Louis Tomlinson: Top 5 songs of the former One Direction singer that should be on your playlist
Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson turns a year older today. Since his exit from the boy band, Tomlinson has released many singles. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the top 5 songs of the singer that should be on your playlist.
Written By
Mamta Naik
6226 reads
Mumbai
Published: December 24, 2019 11:57 am
1 / 6
Happy Birthday, Louis Tomlinson!
Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson turns a year older today. Since his exit from the boy band, Tomlinson has released many singles and if you've heard them all, then you'd agree that it's hard to choose top 5. For the uninitiated, Tomlinson will be releasing his debut solo album next year. The same is called "Walls" and is scheduled to be released on 31 January 2020. We are super excited and can't really wait to hear the songs featured in his album. As we all know, it's been a tough time for Louis as he lost his mother and younger sister. However, now, he is excited to release his new album! In an interview with Billboard, Tomlinson said that Walls is all about wearing his heart on his sleeve, and being honest, reflecting on a breakup. Louis even mentioned that he has spent a long time on his album and once his fans hear his album, they will see a different side of him. Clearly, as the release date of his album is just around the corner, we can't keep calm! On the occasion of his birthday, check out the top 5 songs of the singer that should be on your playlist.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 6
Two of Us
Two of Us is one of our favourite songs. The singer wrote this heart touching song for his mom who passed away in 2016 due to Leukemia. The song will certainly melt your heart and make you want to cry for sure.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 6
Just Hold On
Louis collaborated with Steve Aoki for this song and it is as emotional as his song Two of Us. Written for his mom, Louis even performed it on The X Factor with Steve Aoki days after his mom passed away. Former One Direction members Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne came to support the singer as he was going through a difficult time.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 6
Back To You (Ft. Bebe Rexha)
This is one of the best songs of the singers. It features Bebe Rexha. The music video for this song is fun to watch.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 6
Miss You
Miss You by Louis Tomlinson should definitely be on your playlist.
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 6
Kill My Mind
In an interview with a leading daily, Louis said, "With this song, I feel like I'm finally really comfortable musically." Tomlinson also added that he feels really confident in this song. Kill My Mind is a song that'll leave you hooked.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Add new comment