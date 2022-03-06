PHOTOS: Look at some of the gorgeous selfies taken by the dazzling rapper of WJSN, Luda

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by the dazzling rapper of WSJN, Luda

Luda was revealed to be a member of WJSN and its 'Natural Unit' on December 31, 2015. WJSN debuted on February 25, 2016 with the release of their debut EP Would You Like?, including the lead singles ‘Mo Mo Mo’ and ‘Catch Me’. On May 2, 2018, Starship Entertainment and Fantagio collaborated to form a special four-member unit named WJMK, consisting of members of their respective girl groups WJSN and Weki Meki. The group consists of four members: Yoojung, Doyeon, Seola and Luda. They released the single ‘Strong’ on June 1, 2018, along with the music video. In 2018, she was cast as a member of the MBC variety show ‘Dunia: Into a New World’. Luda released her first solo single, titled ‘Dreamland’, as part of the official soundtrack for ‘Dunia: Into a New World’. WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, is a South Korean-Chinese girl group formed by Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment. The group debuted on February 25, 2016 with the extended play ‘Would You Like?’ and with twelve members: Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum and Dayoung. In July 2016, WJSN added a thirteenth member, Yeonjung, to the group. On September 23, 2020, announced the formation of the new sub-unit WJSN Chocome, featuring members Luda, Dayoung, Soobin, and Yeoreum. They released their debut single album ‘Hmph!’, and its title track with the same name on October 7, 2020.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@e_lluda