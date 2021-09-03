6 PHOTOS of Money Heist's Alvaro Morte aka The Professor that will leave you asking for more

1 / 6

Alvaro Morte in a classic black suit

Ever since the first season of Money Heist was released, it has been impossible not to fall for Alvaro Morte aka The Professor's charm and well, we're five seasons down and still not over the actor. While Morte's onscreen appearance as the Professor became iconic, consisting of his bespectacled look, the actor's offscreen avatar is known to have been even more amazing and his red carpet pictures certainly prove that. From his dapper looks in suits to shirtless selfies, we have compiled some of his hottest photos that are sure to make you fall in love with him even more. The 46-year-old star became a sensation after starring in Money Heist and prior to that has also worked in popular works such as 2019 Movistar+ television series El embarcadero. He will also be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime series titled The Wheel of Time with Rosamund Pike. While we wait to see Morte in other works, we take a look at some of his hottest snaps that will surely make you want to join him on his next heist in Spain or wherever around the world.

Photo Credit : Getty Images