Money Heist 4: Did you know Alvaro Morte is a Cancer survivor? Here are 6 unknown facts about the 'Professor'

Check out these interesting facts you need to know about the actor who portrays the character of The Professor in Spanish series, Money Heist.
4127 reads Mumbai Updated: April 21, 2020 04:09 pm
    Did you know these facts about Alvaro Morte who plays the role of the Professor?

    Like every season, Netflix's Money Heist season 4  is one of the most talked-about shows globally. A variety of shows released on several OTT platforms to help fans stay entertained during the lockdown as several daily shows aren't being shot due to the government measures of staying safe and avoiding crowded places. This has led to yet another successful season of the Spanish Heist show also known as La Casa De Papel. With 4 seasons completed, Money Heist left its fans in suspense with many loose ends. The Spanish hit series has been dubbed into English. It became the most-watched non-English series in its first week on the platform. The Spanish heist drama offers thrill, tragedy and even a bit of romance at every turn, keeping us at the edge of our seats. There were several reports that King Khan might buy the rights of the show to make a movie based on the same storyline though nothing is officially stated until now. The story of a criminal mastermind who goes by "The Professor" has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history -- to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. The leading actor in the series Álvaro Morte who plays the role of The Professor recently went on a live session on his Instagram and sang Bella Ciao and broke the internet just a few days before the fourth season released. Today we have some of his interesting facts which will make you love the actor even more.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Alvaro is a cancer survivor

    A few years ago, Alvaro was once diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg. The actor thought that he is going to lose his leg and maybe even die bu he survived.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    His co-star in a movie was Tokyo aka Ursula's boyfriend Chino Darin

    He has acted opposite Chino Darin in the movie, Mirage.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Alvaro is blessed with twins

    Alvaro is blessed with twins, Julieta and Leon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    He was actually a Professor

    He was once a real professor. He taught Shakespeare in a university in Finland and admits he loves Literature.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    He has founded a theater company

    He owns a theatre company named 300 pistolas which he founded with his wife in 2012.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    He was studying engineering

    He was actually studying engineering in school but gave it up to become an actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

