#MyCoronaStory
Home
/
Photos
/
Álvaro Morte
/
Money Heist Season 4: The Professor aka Álvaro Morte is a family man and THESE photos prove it

Money Heist Season 4: The Professor aka Álvaro Morte is a family man and THESE photos prove it

Check out these photos fo the main protagonist of Money Heist season 4, "The Professor" played by Álvaro Morte with his real family
3548 reads Mumbai Updated: April 3, 2020 12:35 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Money Heist season 4's protagonist The Professor is actually a family man in real life, Check pics

    Money Heist season 4's protagonist The Professor is actually a family man in real life, Check pics

    Money Heist is back with its 4th season today and the fans of the Spanish heist series bombarded social media with throwback pictures displaying their anticipation about the new season. Money Heist could be a true-crime series about the craziest heist in history. With three seasons under its franchise, Money Heist left its fans in very much suspense with many loose ends that need to tie up. The Spanish language hit has been dubbed into English, but can be watched with subtitles, and has become the most-watched non-English language series in its first week on the platform. The characters of the TV series are much loved for their interesting backstories and spontaneous moves in the show. One of the most popular one being the mastermind behind the entire heist that is "The Professor" who is known to the smartest amongst the characters of the hit show. And today we have these photos of the actor Álvaro Morte with his real family which proves that he is an amazing father and husband.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    The actor giving his son a piggy back ride

    The actor giving his son a piggy back ride

    The actor is a father to two beautiful fraternal twins Julieta and Leon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Who is up for some push ups?

    Who is up for some push ups?

    Currently, he resides in Madrid, Spain along with his wife and kids living a blissful life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Polishing culinary skills

    Polishing culinary skills

    The actor and his son preparing a delicious meal.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Into the woods

    Into the woods

    The actor captures his twin children in a beautiful frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Enjoying the waves

    Enjoying the waves

    Mini family vacations are a must.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Who else enjoys table talks?

    Who else enjoys table talks?

    The actor with his son enjoying a conversation with a close friend.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Married to a fashion stylist

    Married to a fashion stylist

    The actor is off the market ladies as he is happily married to Blanca Clemente, a stylist.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Guitars lessons feat The Professor

    Guitars lessons feat The Professor

    The actor giving away some music lessons to his kids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    The cutest of all

    The cutest of all

    The actor poses with his kids in the most cheerful manner and we love it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Warm hugs with daddy dearest

    Warm hugs with daddy dearest

    The actor with his cute son and we love the lighting in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, B town divas are acing the no makeup look during quarantine period
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, B town divas are acing the no makeup look during quarantine period
Himanshi Khurana\'s sunkissed no makeup photos will leave you mesmerised; Check out
Himanshi Khurana's sunkissed no makeup photos will leave you mesmerised; Check out
Karan Johar: Inside the ace filmmaker\'s dream home in the heart of Mumbai, Check PHOTOS
Karan Johar: Inside the ace filmmaker's dream home in the heart of Mumbai, Check PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor gives major fashion goals as she dons sequinned outfits
PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor gives major fashion goals as she dons sequinned outfits
7 Photos of BTS member V and his pet Yeontan which proves Tannie is the cutest dog ever
7 Photos of BTS member V and his pet Yeontan which proves Tannie is the cutest dog ever
PHOTOS: From Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, South stars who broke the internet by donning floral sarees
PHOTOS: From Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, South stars who broke the internet by donning floral sarees

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement