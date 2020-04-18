/
Maanvi Gagroo: 8 signs that show you are Siddhi Patel aka Hormonal Patel from Four More Shots Please 2
We are finally back to watching our favourite girl gang say, "Bartender, Four More Shots Please!" as the second season of the show is streaming! If you are a fan of Hormonal Patel, you must check out 8 signs which indicate you are like Siddhi!
Signs that prove you are Siddhi from Four More Shots Please!
Bolder, brighter, breezier than before, the second season of Four More Shots Please! has finally released after a long wait of a year and we have found a cure to our quarantine boredom! The show consists of a cast ensemble including Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J as the main leads of the show. Hearing those words "Bartender, Four More Shots Please!" was the best rescue amid lockdown. Our favourite girl gang Anjana, Damini, Siddhi and Umang have returned for yet another round of trials, problems, fun, breaking societal stereotypes and not to miss, another round of shots! From Damini trying to resolve her issues with Jeh and Dr Aamir Warsi, Anjana dealing with the patriarchal hierarchy and biases at work to Siddhi's mom being her new BFF and Umang dealing with her 'perfect' relationship with Samara Kapoor, this season has indeed been one hell of a rollercoaster! Four More Shots Please! 2 also mirrors a lot of grey issues of our society like co-parenting, open marriages, child custody, political pressures that curb the freedom of expression and so much more. Amid all this, while we can all relate to one of the girls from the squad, Siddhi Patel is our favourite. She is cool, calm, witty, feisty and so full of sarcasm. Her heart finally finds her way this season and she turns into a stand-up comic and gives you one of the best stand-ups you might have ever come across. Have you ever found Siddhi relatable? Well, today we have for you signs that indicate you are Siddhi Patel from the show!
The most adorable one in your gang
Undoubtedly, you are the bubbliest, sweetest and the most adorable one in your squad. You radiate the happy vibes and bring in the fun factor of the group. Siddhi is indeed the most lovable one in the gang and needs to be protected at all costs. How can we forget, her girlfriends fly all the way to Istanbul when she is sad.
Calm, composed and cool
There might be a hurricane of issues going in your life, but it does not show up on your face and you are good at keeping a cheerful aura no matter what. Also, when it comes to lending a listening ear to your friend, you are there for them fully and give the most suitable advices ever.
Extremely witty and high on sarcasm
Your sarcastic and witty sense of humour can probably even give Chandler a tough fight!
Rebellious and how!
In a good way, of course. You are rebellious and will do what you feel is the best for you, not what the society thinks is the best for you. Even it means giving up on apparently the 'most eligible bachelors' who are marriage material.
Highly emotional and sensitive
As feisty as she looks, Siddhi was also the most emotional one. Siddhi breaks down realising how badly she misses her friends and how much she wishes everything was back to normal! So much so, that she calls up Umang almost after two months, just to express how much she truly misses them all and wishes they were their by her side!
A complicated relationship status
A complicated relationship with parents and absolutely everyone!
Style game on point
Siddhi struggles with body image issues but never fails to impress with her stylish demeanour.
Your unapologetic love for Bollywood
Your love for desi Bollywood tracks and films is impeccable.
