Kevin in Home Alone to George in Stuart Little: Check out how THESE child actors look now

1 / 9

Hollywood child actors THEN AND NOW

We all have our nostalgic flashbacks in the most amazing and quirky ways all the time. There were also some movies from our childhood that we never get tired of watching. These kind of movies are not only iconic and memorable but also carry a humongous repeat value that is endless. We can watch Kevin from Home Alone getting on the thieves' nerves probably for the hundredth time and it will still crack us up. A lot of films like Home Alone, Jumanji, Stuart Little to Honey, I Blew Up The Kid amongst others definitely made our childhood so much more fun and interesting. The actors of these films have also grown up to be extremely attractive actors who we are looking forward to watch in a film again. Let us show you how they looked then and their grown up avatars.

Photo Credit : Youtube, Getty Images