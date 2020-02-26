Home
Kevin in Home Alone to George in Stuart Little: Check out how THESE child actors look now

The films like Home Alone, Stuart Little, Baby's Day Out, Zathura, etc. were indeed an iconic and essential part of our childhood. Check out how our favourite childhood actors look like now.
  • 1 / 9
    Hollywood characters THEN AND NOW

    Hollywood child actors THEN AND NOW

    We all have our nostalgic flashbacks in the most amazing and quirky ways all the time. There were also some movies from our childhood that we never get tired of watching. These kind of movies are not only iconic and memorable but also carry a humongous repeat value that is endless. We can watch Kevin from Home Alone getting on the thieves' nerves probably for the hundredth time and it will still crack us up. A lot of films like Home Alone, Jumanji, Stuart Little to Honey, I Blew Up The Kid amongst others definitely made our childhood so much more fun and interesting. The actors of these films have also grown up to be extremely attractive actors who we are looking forward to watch in a film again. Let us show you how they looked then and their grown up avatars.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Getty Images

  • 2 / 9
    Macaulay Culkin as Kevin in Home Alone (1990)

    Macaulay Culkin as Kevin in Home Alone (1990)

    Macaulay has definitely grown up as a charming and handsome person. Post Home Alone, he also starred in See You in the Morning, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Getting Even with Dad, Richie Rich and The Wrong Ferrari amongst many other films.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Getty Images

  • 3 / 9
    Kirsten Dunst as Judy in Jumanji (1995)

    Kirsten Dunst as Judy in Jumanji (1995)

    Remember the very famous movie about the most thrilling game titled Jumanji? Kirsten Dunst played the role of Judy Shepard in the film, who was one of the players of the game. She gained fame with her role of Mary Jane Watson in Spider Man in 2002.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Getty Images

  • 4 / 9
    Joseph Mazzello as Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park (1993)

    Joseph Mazzello as Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park (1993)

    Jurassic Park has been one of the most adventurous and exciting films made much ahead of its times. Joseph Mazzello portrayed the role of Tim Murphy in the film and delivered a fantastic performance. Apart from this, he is best known for his role as the band Queen's bass player John Deacon in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Getty Images

  • 5 / 9
    Jacob Joseph Worton as Baby Bink in Baby's Day Out (1994)

    Jacob Joseph Worton as Baby Bink in Baby's Day Out (1994)

    Baby's Day Out co-starring Joe Mantegna, Lara Flynn Boyle, Joe Pantoliano and Brian Haley features Jacob as the central character named Baby Bink. Interestingly, the role was played by twin brothers Jacob Joseph Worton and Adam Robert Worton. The plot of the film centers on a wealthy baby's abduction by three kidnappers, his subsequent escape and adventure through Chicago while being pursued by the kidnappers.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Ezra Jonah Bobo as Danny Budwing in Zathura; A Space Adventure (2005)

    Ezra Jonah Bobo as Danny Budwing in Zathura; A Space Adventure (2005)

    Jonah Bobo portrayed the role of Danny Budwing in the film Zathura: A Space Adventure. Post that, he was also seen in The Fox and the Hound 2, Choke, Crazy Stupid Love and Disconnect.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Getty Images

  • 7 / 9
    Ariana Richards as Lex Murphy in Jurassic Park (1993)

    Ariana Richards as Lex Murphy in Jurassic Park (1993)

    Ariana Richards portrayed the role of older sister of Tim Murphy played by Joseph Mazzello in Jurassic Park. The actress later acted in a few films like Angus, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection and Battledogs.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Getty Images

  • 8 / 9
    Jonathan William Lipnicki as George Little in Stuart Little (1999)

    Jonathan William Lipnicki as George Little in Stuart Little (1999)

    Jonathan Lipnicki has appeared in films such as Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little and its 2002 sequel Stuart Little 2, The Little Vampire (2000) and Like Mike (2002). His major rise to fame was Stuart Little in which he delivered an absolutely mindblowing performance.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Getty Images

  • 9 / 9
    Daniel and Joshua Shalikar as Adam Szalinski in Honey, I Blew Up The Kid (1992)

    Daniel and Joshua Shalikar as Adam Szalinski in Honey, I Blew Up The Kid (1992)

    Honey, I Blew Up The Kid was a hilarious film seeing the scientist Wayne Szalinski blow up his younger son Adam Szalinski owing to an experiment. Daniel and Joshua Shalikar played the character of Adam Szalinski most adorably and made it even more interesting.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

