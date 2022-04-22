Machine Gun Kelly Birthday: Top 5 foot-tapping songs of the singer that will put you in a happy mood

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, is an American musician and actor. He is well-known for his ability to blend rock with hip hop and rap music. Throughout his career, the Hot 100 lister has musically updated his craft several times. MGK's journey does not resemble that of a dishonest clout chaser, from signing on as Diddy's hard-nosed "Wild Boy" to initiating a dispute with his long-running hero. Instead, he's an MC looking for the jugular and unmistakable fame. On his 32nd birthday today, let's delve into his top 6 songs.

Photo Credit : Getty Images