Machine Gun Kelly Birthday: Top 5 foot-tapping songs of the singer that will put you in a happy mood

Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, is an American musician and actor. He is well-known for his ability to blend rock with hip hop and rap music. Throughout his career, the Hot 100 lister has musically updated his craft several times. MGK's journey does not resemble that of a dishonest clout chaser, from signing on as Diddy's hard-nosed "Wild Boy" to initiating a dispute with his long-running hero. Instead, he's an MC looking for the jugular and unmistakable fame. On his 32nd birthday today, let's delve into his top 6 songs.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
For its beautiful narrative, "Bad Things" earned both Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello's first top-five Billboard Hot 100 entry as solo artists. The hypnotic rap-pop song perfectly conveys the spirit of carefree, can't-get-enough love.
Machine Gun Kelly wrote the song "At My Best," which features Hailee Steinfeld. This song was released during a time when he was predominantly a rapper. The song was certified platinum after selling over a million copies.
Machine Gun Kelly proclaimed himself the beginning and finish of "Alpha Omega." Over eerie piano notes, MGK snarled in his trademark machine gun cadences that made him famous.
The music video for "See My Tears" brings the rags-to-riches Lace-Up tune to life. In the sensitive opening scene, Diddy advises Machine Gun Kelly to "speak from your heart."
Tickets to My Downfall, which was released in 2020, features a pop-punk vibe rather than rap or hip hop. Travis Barker produced this song, which features Halsey on guest vocals. On this song, Barker also plays the drums.
