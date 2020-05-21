Halsey to Amber Rose; A look at Machine Gun Kelly's dating history as he sparks romance rumours with Megan Fox

1 / 9

Machine Gun Kelly's complete list of link ups

Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker is amongst the most popular rappers and singers in the world. He started a musical career as a teenager when he released a mixtape in 2006. He went on to release four more mixtapes. Eventually, Baker secured a recording contract with Bad Boy and Interscope Records in 2011. His major-label debut album, Lace Up, was released in October 2012 and it received major appreciation and recognition from the critics. Baker made his film debut in 2014 with Beyond the Lights, a romantic drama in which he played a "shallow, self-important" rapper named Kid Culprit. Apart from his spectacular professional achievements, the rapper is often the talk of the town for his personal life. Lately, his dating rumours with Megan Fox have been doing rounds on the internet. Machine Gun recently launched his new track titled Bloody Valentine. The number by Machine Gun Kelly is a part of his new album called Tickets to My Downfall. This new single has proved to be a chartbuster and music lovers across the globe are loving every bit of it. The latest track by American rapper, Machine Gun Kelly features Megan Fox which is now only adding more fuel to their dating fire. Previously, he has been linked up with many artists including Demi Lovato. Dismissing any such rumours, In February, he tweeted, "Stop thinking I'm dating someone just because I'm in a picture with them." Speaking of which, here's reminiscing his past list of link-ups and dating history. Have a look!

Photo Credit : Getty