Halsey to Amber Rose; A look at Machine Gun Kelly's dating history as he sparks romance rumours with Megan Fox
World famous rapper, singer and actor Machine Gun Kelly is currently the talk of the town for his rumoured relationship with Megan Fox. Amidst the rumours, have a look at the pop star's complete list of past link-ups.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: May 21, 2020 04:53 pm
Machine Gun Kelly's complete list of link ups
Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker is amongst the most popular rappers and singers in the world. He started a musical career as a teenager when he released a mixtape in 2006. He went on to release four more mixtapes. Eventually, Baker secured a recording contract with Bad Boy and Interscope Records in 2011. His major-label debut album, Lace Up, was released in October 2012 and it received major appreciation and recognition from the critics. Baker made his film debut in 2014 with Beyond the Lights, a romantic drama in which he played a "shallow, self-important" rapper named Kid Culprit. Apart from his spectacular professional achievements, the rapper is often the talk of the town for his personal life. Lately, his dating rumours with Megan Fox have been doing rounds on the internet. Machine Gun recently launched his new track titled Bloody Valentine. The number by Machine Gun Kelly is a part of his new album called Tickets to My Downfall. This new single has proved to be a chartbuster and music lovers across the globe are loving every bit of it. The latest track by American rapper, Machine Gun Kelly features Megan Fox which is now only adding more fuel to their dating fire. Previously, he has been linked up with many artists including Demi Lovato. Dismissing any such rumours, In February, he tweeted, "Stop thinking I'm dating someone just because I'm in a picture with them." Speaking of which, here's reminiscing his past list of link-ups and dating history. Have a look!
Photo Credit : Getty
Megan Fox
Fox and Kelly began "spending time together" in May 2020 and were spotted driving around and picking up food in California. The interesting part of this report was that Megan Fox was spotted without her wedding ring. Kelly's new single, called Bloody Valentine sees Megan Fox putting some duct tape on Kelly's mouth and takes over the official video with a guitar.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Sommer Ray
Kelly confirmed his relationship with fitness model Sommer Ray in March 2020 when he retweeted two photos of the couple together. The pair broke up one month later, with the rapper tweeting that Ray had retrieved her things from his house on his birthday. He tweeted, "She came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday. nice."
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale
The rapper and actress sparked dating rumours in January 2020 after being photographed together at a Golden Globes afterparty. However, Beckinsale set the record straight after being trolled on Instagram for the same. A user commented, “Machine gun Kelly Really? I’m out!! You are now infected." Beckinsale replied to this and said, “Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a life.”
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
After the 2020 Grammys, the rapper was linked to Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus. The two were later spotted getting cosy at another afterparty. They barely left one another’s side, even when Kelly went outside for a smoke break.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Chantel Jeffries
Kelly was linked to the DJ and music producer in July 2019, though the relationship was not confirmed by either.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Halsey
The musicians were linked a couple of years back in 2017 after they were photographed on a beach together. While she put those rumours to rest on Twitter, Kelly confirmed that he had been intimate with the singer in an interview with The Breakfast Club after rapping about the nature of their relationship.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Amber Rose
Kelly dated the model and activist for a couple of months in 2015. "Everything was completely natural," Kelly told Hot 97 of how their relationship began. According to E! News. "It wasn't anything I had expected or had planned or anything like that. You know when the universe throws something your way or things happen, I'm one of those people that goes with it, and I don't fight it."
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Emma Cannon
The singer-rapper has got a daughter with his ex-partner and baby mama Emma Cannon. Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter Casie Colson Baker lives with him. Although there's little known about the couple's beginnings, Kelly often takes to social media to share a picture with his daughter.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
