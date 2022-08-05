Maddox Jolie-Pitt Birthday: 6 times Angelina Jolie's first child joined the family on the red carpet

    Happy Birthday Maddox Jolie-Pitt

    Maddox Jolie-Pitt turns 21! Son to Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Maddox is Jolie's first kid. Back in 2002, Jolie became a mother for the first time after she adopted Maddox Chivan from an orphanage in Cambodia. in the following years, Pitt soon came into the picture and the pair decided to expand their family. Now, after Brangelina's divorce, the actress is known to be a fabulous mother who has deep connections with her 6 children. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of Maddox's cutest moments with Jolie and the kids.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Screenings With Family

    At the Uk screening of Jolie's Marvel film The Eternals in 2021, Maddox accompanied the family to the red carpet event as they enjoyed the night to their hearts content.

    Goofing It Up

    On the opening night of MoMA's Doc Fortnight Premiere of Prune Nourry's Serendipity, Jolie stepped out of the house with her three companions Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara.

    Matching Outfits

    Another day out with the gang as all gather up to attend the screening of The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind together. The kids and mom coordinated their clothes adorably and went for the blue and white hues.

    Out On The Town With Grandparents

    At the premiere of Unbroken, Pitt brought his family to the red carpet as Maddox, Shiloh and Pax accompanied their father alongside their grandparents to the show.

    Being Mom's Arm-handle

    Maddox accompanied his mom to Japan for the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in the country as they flashed their radiant smiles on the carpet.

    Glamourous Fits

    At yet another premiere of The Eternals, the kids went to the glamorous event in Hollywood with their mom.

