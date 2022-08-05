Maddox Jolie-Pitt Birthday: 6 times Angelina Jolie's first child joined the family on the red carpet

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt turns 21! Son to Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Maddox is Jolie's first kid. Back in 2002, Jolie became a mother for the first time after she adopted Maddox Chivan from an orphanage in Cambodia. in the following years, Pitt soon came into the picture and the pair decided to expand their family. Now, after Brangelina's divorce, the actress is known to be a fabulous mother who has deep connections with her 6 children. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of Maddox's cutest moments with Jolie and the kids.

Photo Credit : Getty Images