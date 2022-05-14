5 Times Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene proved vacations are all about creating beautiful memories

1 / 6

Madhur Dixit and Shriram Nene vacation pics

Madhuri Dixit doesn't need an introduction. She has been one of the most beautiful, gracious, talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. Madhuri made her big Bollywood debut with the 1984 release Abodh and has been a part of several iconic movies in her career of over three decades. The Dhak Dhak girl has never missed a chance to leave the fans in awe of her panache. And when Madhuri tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene in October 1999, she broke a million hearts. Interestingly, Madhuri, who is known for her presence on social media, keeps her fans updated about her personal life. In fact, the Devdas actress loves to travel with her husband and sons (Arin and Ryan) and the power couple often treat fans with beautiful pics from their vacations. Clearly, Madhuri and Shriram Nene believe in living life to the fullest and creating beautiful memories together. So, today, we bring you some of their pics from their vacation diaries.

Photo Credit : Madhuri Dixit Instagram