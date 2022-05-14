5 Times Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene proved vacations are all about creating beautiful memories

Madhuri Dixit doesn't need an introduction. She has been one of the most beautiful, gracious, talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. Madhuri made her big Bollywood debut with the 1984 release Abodh and has been a part of several iconic movies in her career of over three decades. The Dhak Dhak girl has never missed a chance to leave the fans in awe of her panache. And when Madhuri tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene in October 1999, she broke a million hearts.
Interestingly, Madhuri, who is known for her presence on social media, keeps her fans updated about her personal life. In fact, the Devdas actress loves to travel with her husband and sons (Arin and Ryan) and the power couple often treat fans with beautiful pics from their vacations. Clearly, Madhuri and Shriram Nene believe in living life to the fullest and creating beautiful memories together. So, today, we bring you some of their pics from their vacation diaries.
Madhuri and Shriram Nene had taken time off to enjoy a vacation in the Maldives. During their trip, the power couple made sure to enjoy a dinner date in the tropical paradise.
The power couple was seen posing with their sons Arin and Ryan and they made for a stylish family. In the pic, Shriram was nailing the black leather jacket look while Madhuri looked beautiful in her grey overcoat. On the other hand, her kids made a statement in a sweatshirt.
Madhuri and Shriram Nene had a great time together in Milan, Italy. Dr Nene even treated fans with a beautiful selfie with his ladylove.
This beautiful pic from Madrid had Madhuri and Shriram Nene posing with their son. In the pic, Madhuri looked stunning in a black top, printed shirt and denims. Shriram was seen in a grey t-shirt and cream shorts.
Shriram Nene shared a quick selfie from a family vacation as she and Madhuri enjoyed time with nature. In the pic, the Aaja Nachle actress was seen posing with Shriram and some family members.
