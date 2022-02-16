5 Times Madhuri Dixit gave us style goals in gorgeous outfits

Published on Feb 16, 2022 06:05 PM IST   |  5.9K
   
    Best of Madhuri Dixit's glam looks

    Best of Madhuri Dixit's glam looks

    Madhuri Dixit has been Bollywood’s queen of hearts for over three decades now and is defying the concept of ageing with her evergreen beauty. The diva might not like to experiment much with her sartorial choices but whenever she steps out, she certainly makes a statement. Be it classic sarees or comfy casual outfits, she certainly knows how to ace every look with perfection. Here's a look at five times Madhuri Dixit made our hearts flutter with her sartorial choices.

    Photo Credit : Madhuri Dixit Instagram

    Rocking the floral outfit

    Florals can never go out of style and with her latest look, the actress showed her fans how to ace patterns with poise and elegance. She accessorized her look with statement bangles and a heavy neckpiece.

    Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

    Cherry on the cake in red

    The queen looked absolutely stunning as she opted for a red floral printed sharara paired with a crop top and matching shrug. She flaunted her toned midriff in a startling bralette top. She teamed the crop top with a red silk sharara featuring golden patterns.

    Photo Credit : Madhuri Dixit Instagram

    Regal queen

    Madhuri opted for a pink strappy kurta featuring gota patti work all over. The chanderi kurta was paired with embroidered sharara pants. To round off her look, she paired her outfit with an organza silk dupatta. She kept her traces open and accessorised her look with gold earrings.

    Photo Credit : Madhuri Dixit Instagram

    A mix of chic & classy

    Madhuri slipped into a black leather dress and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Keeping it simple yet classy, the actress complemented her midi dress with pointy black heels and opted for striking gold accessories to round off her glam look.

    Photo Credit : Madhuri Dixit Instagram

    Radiant in yellow

    This time, the diva opted for a yellow floral cape set. The ensemble sported floral prints all over in multi colours. The outfit featured a crop top and a matching palazzo in addition to the cape. She accessorised her look with beaded jewellery.

    Photo Credit : Madhuri Dixit Instagram