Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood's THESE throwback photos redefine beauty

Check out these photos of the Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood

There are some legendary actors in Bollywood who always have the same place in the hearts of millions all across the country. Madhuri Dixit Nene is one such name. The stunning diva turns a year older today and undoubtedly she is aging like fine wine. With her social media game on point, the actress keeps updating her Instagram grid with her daily chores and even shared her son's excellent tabla skills recently in a video. Madhuri Dixit, a name associated with some of the classic songs which any millennial, mid-aged aunties or oldies would love. From Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil Toh Pagal Hain, Beta, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Prem Granth or Kalank, among others, Madhuri Dixit has definitely raised the bar of talent time and again and proved she is a versatile actress. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the year 1984 with the movie Abodh. In 1988, Dixit finally attained recognition when she played Mohini, an impoverished and miserable woman, who is forced to dance to make money for her father in N. Chandra's action-romance Tezaab opposite Anil Kapoor. Post that Madhuri was the unbeatable queen of Bollywood and even received a Padma Shri for her excellent contribution to cinema. Madhuri appeared in over 70 Bollywood movies. Post her marriage to Dr.Shriram Madhav Nene in 1999, Madhuri moved to Denver for a decade. Madhuri Dixit surprised the nation once again with her decision to move back with her family to India-her husband Dr. Shriram Nene and their sons Ryan and Arin. It was later revealed that it was the decision of her hubby to move back as he wanted his sons to grow up in India. Post her return to the nation, Madhuri was seen judging several reality shows from Dance Deewani, Jhalak Dikhla Ja to So You Think You Can Dance. Whether it's acting or dancing, Madhuri is a born talent and we can confidently claim that Madhuri will give a run for their money to all the young actresses. Currently, Madhuri Dixit has revealed how she is spending her days during the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown. The actress is making the most of her quarantine time with her family and pet dog Carmelo, cooking, reading books, and practicing Kathak dance. She even had an interaction with her fans through twitter, the star shared"Hi guys, I have been meaning to connect with all of you during this lockdown & thought today would be a good day. Use #AskMD to talk to me about anything that is on your mind. I will try to answer as many as possible! " Madhuri answered several questions including her view on the ongoing lockdown, The actress replied: "It's not about what we all think. It's about our safety. So any which ways, we all should practice social distancing until it becomes safe out there." Today on the occasion of her birthday have a look at these stunning throwback photos of the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram