Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood's THESE throwback photos redefine beauty

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood's THESE throwback photos redefine beauty

Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene turns a year older today and these stunning throwback photos of the actress are here which will make your hearts skip a beat.
31349 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 03:19 pm
  1 / 15
    Check out these photos of the Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood

    Check out these photos of the Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood

    There are some legendary actors in Bollywood who always have the same place in the hearts of millions all across the country. Madhuri Dixit Nene is one such name. The stunning diva turns a year older today and undoubtedly she is aging like fine wine. With her social media game on point, the actress keeps updating her Instagram grid with her daily chores and even shared her son's excellent tabla skills recently in a video. Madhuri Dixit, a name associated with some of the classic songs which any millennial, mid-aged aunties or oldies would love. From Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil Toh Pagal Hain, Beta, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Prem Granth or Kalank, among others, Madhuri Dixit has definitely raised the bar of talent time and again and proved she is a versatile actress. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the year 1984 with the movie Abodh. In 1988, Dixit finally attained recognition when she played Mohini, an impoverished and miserable woman, who is forced to dance to make money for her father in N. Chandra's action-romance Tezaab opposite Anil Kapoor. Post that Madhuri was the unbeatable queen of Bollywood and even received a Padma Shri for her excellent contribution to cinema. Madhuri appeared in over 70 Bollywood movies. Post her marriage to Dr.Shriram Madhav Nene in 1999, Madhuri moved to Denver for a decade. Madhuri Dixit surprised the nation once again with her decision to move back with her family to India-her husband Dr. Shriram Nene and their sons Ryan and Arin. It was later revealed that it was the decision of her hubby to move back as he wanted his sons to grow up in India. Post her return to the nation, Madhuri was seen judging several reality shows from Dance Deewani, Jhalak Dikhla Ja to So You Think You Can Dance. Whether it's acting or dancing, Madhuri is a born talent and we can confidently claim that Madhuri will give a run for their money to all the young actresses. Currently, Madhuri Dixit has revealed how she is spending her days during the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown. The actress is making the most of her quarantine time with her family and pet dog Carmelo, cooking, reading books, and practicing Kathak dance. She even had an interaction with her fans through twitter, the star shared"Hi guys, I have been meaning to connect with all of you during this lockdown & thought today would be a good day. Use #AskMD to talk to me about anything that is on your mind. I will try to answer as many as possible! " Madhuri answered several questions including her view on the ongoing lockdown, The actress replied: "It's not about what we all think. It's about our safety. So any which ways, we all should practice social distancing until it becomes safe out there." Today on the occasion of her birthday have a look at these stunning throwback photos of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 15
    No one can forget her iconic songs

    No one can forget her iconic songs

    A reason why she is called the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 15
    We loved her experimental looks

    We loved her experimental looks

    From Teezab to Kalank, wow what a transition.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 15
    Her angelic face

    Her angelic face

    Madhuri Dixit in her youthful vibrant self.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 15
    What a beauty !

    What a beauty !

    Considered one of the most beautiful heroines of all time Madhuri still has her charm game on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 15
    With her co star Salman Khan

    With her co star Salman Khan

    No one can forget their hit movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 15
    The priceless smile

    The priceless smile

    Still ruling hearts with this one thing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 15
    With the legendary Rishi Kapoor

    With the legendary Rishi Kapoor

    The actress in this throwback picture in Prem Granth.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 15
    Those stellar expressions

    Those stellar expressions

    The actress with her stunning expressions in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 15
    Her innocent looks

    Her innocent looks

    Do you know she got a Kathak scholarship at the age of 9?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 15
    Vibrant and energetic self

    Vibrant and energetic self

    One never gets enough of her dialogues at several movies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  12 / 15
    Another one in natural best

    Another one in natural best

    Madhuri in yet another still from one of her movies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  13 / 15
    That look is stealing our hearts already

    That look is stealing our hearts already

    Madhuri's beauty and talent is surely unmatchable in every standard even now in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  14 / 15
    That glowy face

    That glowy face

    Never getting enough of her priceless smiles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  15 / 15
    Fashion game on point

    Fashion game on point

    Her fashion statements were way ahead of its time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Anonymous

she had a lot of pimples way back then . she shined for a few years only due to her dances . keep people in their places so that they don't get to see your flaws. thats her motto even today .

