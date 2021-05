1 / 6

Madhuri Dixit's photos along with her sons

Madhuri Dixit, born on May 15, 1967, is a popular Bollywood actor, who has appeared in over 70 movies. She made her acting debut in 1984 by playing the lead character in Hiren Nag’s Abodh. Madhuri has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself in her career spanning over three decades. When the Bollywood star was at the peak of her career, she broke many hearts of her fans and followers and married Dr. Shriram Nene. He was a cardiovascular surgeon in the US when he got married to the country’s favourite actor, Madhuri Dixit. The two tied the knot on October 18, 1999 at a private ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. After the marriage, Madhuri Dixit shifted to the States, but returned after a decade along with her husband and sons, Arin and Ryan. Today, as Madhuri Dixit nene turns a year older, here are adorable pictures of the actor with her sons that will prove she is a great mother. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram