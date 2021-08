1 / 6

Madhuri Dixit’s best lehenga looks that gave major fashion goals

Madhuri Dixit is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry, who has appeared in over 70 super-successful movies. The Dhak Dhak girl made her acting debut in 1984 with Abodh. Madhuri Dixit went on to become one of the highest paid actors in the Bollywood industry. She tied the knot with a US-based surgeon, Dr. Shriram Nene on October 18, 1999, at a private wedding ceremony. The two are proud parents of Arin and Ryan. Even though, Madhuri Dixit shifted to the United States after her marriage, she returned to Mumbai to make her comeback in the Bollywood industry, a few years ago. Never having a doubt about her acting, Madhuri Dixit is also being praised for her choices of ethnic wear as she is often spotted wearing traditional outfits, making her fans and followers fall in love with the designs she wears. Here are Madhuri Dixit’s pictures flaunting her lehengas giving ethnic outfit goals.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla