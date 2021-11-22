Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are 'mad for each other' & these 5 PDA pics of the couple will melt your heart

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often make us go gaga over their lovey-dovey posts. The couple never shies away from expressing their love even on social media. This picture is proof of it. The wat Nick has held PeeCee in this picture and is planting a forehead kiss screams love from every corner.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
This picture is one of the cutest pictures of the couple. Nick holding his lovely wife by her wait and kissing her on her cheeks as Priyanka is trying to click a selfie is a scene that looks straight out of a Bollywood film.
One of the most romantic thing that you could do with your partner is sitting with them wrapped around in their arms under the clear sky and watch the beautiful sunset. Well, this pic od Priyanka and Nick doing exactly that will melt your hearts.
Nothing can be better than napping on your husband's arms, isn't it? Just look at how peacefully Priyanka is sleeping on Nicks arms. Indeed, this picture speaks a thousand words.
Isn't this the cutest pic? Well, this picture is love! It is proof of how much Nick loves Priyanka. The way he is hugging her and sleeping will definitely make you go awww!