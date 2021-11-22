Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are 'mad for each other' & these 5 PDA pics of the couple will melt your heart

Published on Nov 22, 2021 11:59 PM IST   |  2.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Nothing better than a forehead kiss

    Nothing better than a forehead kiss

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often make us go gaga over their lovey-dovey posts. The couple never shies away from expressing their love even on social media. This picture is proof of it. The wat Nick has held PeeCee in this picture and is planting a forehead kiss screams love from every corner.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Mirror selfie PDA alert!

    Mirror selfie PDA alert!

    This picture is one of the cutest pictures of the couple. Nick holding his lovely wife by her wait and kissing her on her cheeks as Priyanka is trying to click a selfie is a scene that looks straight out of a Bollywood film.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Watching the gorgeous sunset together

    Watching the gorgeous sunset together

    One of the most romantic thing that you could do with your partner is sitting with them wrapped around in their arms under the clear sky and watch the beautiful sunset. Well, this pic od Priyanka and Nick doing exactly that will melt your hearts.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Most comfortable napping spot

    Most comfortable napping spot

    Nothing can be better than napping on your husband's arms, isn't it? Just look at how peacefully Priyanka is sleeping on Nicks arms. Indeed, this picture speaks a thousand words.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    When he sleeps like a baby wrapping you in his arms

    When he sleeps like a baby wrapping you in his arms

    Isn't this the cutest pic? Well, this picture is love! It is proof of how much Nick loves Priyanka. The way he is hugging her and sleeping will definitely make you go awww!

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra/Instagram