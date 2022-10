Madhuri Dixit's stylish looks

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is the most popular reality show on television screens and is loved by the audience for its entertaining content. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others on the show. The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi. The judges too are seen adding the much-needed glam factor in the show and are often seen decked up in glamourous attires. Speaking of which, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit has left no stone unturned to amaze fans with her fashion sense. Let us take a look at Madhuri Dixit's 5 magical looks from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: