Big Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's unknown facts REVEALED; Check it out

The actress who has been parts of serials like Chandrakanta and Kumkum Bhagya has been making a lot of headlines lately due to the Big Boss drama. We bring you some lesser-known facts about the actress.
    Madhurima Tuli

    Madhurima Tuli

    Madhurima Tuli is one of the most popular TV actresses who entered Big Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. Her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh is already in the house, and we have seen the duo creating a lot of drama in their last show ‘Nach Baliye 9’. Recently, the contestant was evicted from Salman Khan’s show for attacking Vishal Aditya Singh. Madhurima also accepted that she crossed the boundary as she fought with Vishal but she regretted just one thing. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress sid, “At that moment, I did not know what to do. I had this much sense that I shouldn’t hit him on head or hand because that could get injured so I hit him in bum thinking it wouldn’t hurt so much. I did not think through then that it could backfire at me. The way I hit him, yes, I shouldn’t have used a frying pan, I should have used my hand or kick him once. That would have been much better.” Madhurima was seen attacking Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it in process, which provoked Vishal to throw water on her face. The actress who has been parts of serials like Chandrakanta and Kumkum Bhagya has been making a lot of headlines lately due to the Big Boss drama. We bring you some lesser-known facts about the actress.

    Fame came early

    Fame came early

    Madhurima who was born in Odisha hails from Dehradun and went on the win the Miss Uttarakhand title while pursuing graduation.

    Sporty Ambitions

    Sporty Ambitions

    Her dream was to play for Indian Women cricket team before opting for a career in acting.

    Beginning of the career

    Beginning of the career

    Like other actresses, even she has been a part of the South film industry, who made her debut with Telugu film Saththaa (2004) opposite Sai Kiran.

    Filmy opportunity

    Filmy opportunity

    She was a part of the popular Hindi show Kumkum Bhagya which she left as she went on to share screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film Baby.

    Great recognisable work

    Great recognisable work

    She was also a part of the 2017 historical drama - The Black Prince, in which she was seen as the last Sikh Queen of India - Maharani Jinda. Madhurima played the younger role, while Shabana Azmi played the main character.

