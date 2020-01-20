Big Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli’s unknown facts REVEALED; Check it out

1 / 6

Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli is one of the most popular TV actresses who entered Big Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. Her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh is already in the house, and we have seen the duo creating a lot of drama in their last show ‘Nach Baliye 9’. Recently, the contestant was evicted from Salman Khan’s show for attacking Vishal Aditya Singh. Madhurima also accepted that she crossed the boundary as she fought with Vishal but she regretted just one thing. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress sid, “At that moment, I did not know what to do. I had this much sense that I shouldn’t hit him on head or hand because that could get injured so I hit him in bum thinking it wouldn’t hurt so much. I did not think through then that it could backfire at me. The way I hit him, yes, I shouldn’t have used a frying pan, I should have used my hand or kick him once. That would have been much better.” Madhurima was seen attacking Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it in process, which provoked Vishal to throw water on her face. The actress who has been parts of serials like Chandrakanta and Kumkum Bhagya has been making a lot of headlines lately due to the Big Boss drama. We bring you some lesser-known facts about the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram