Madonna rocking in her birthday dress

Madonna can only reinvent herself so many times in her lifetime. Decades after she initially shook up pop culture with boyish brows and a peroxide blonde crop, the Material Girl, who turns 63 today, remains a beauty renegade. Though she's now known for her golden locks, it's easy to forget that the music legend—born Madonna Louise Ciccone in Bay City, Michigan—arrived on the New York club scene with her natural brown hair. She'd dyed her shoulder-length mane jet black, then tossed it off into a punkish pixie. However, It wasn't until her defining Like a Virgin phase, when stylist, It-girl, and confidante Maripol was recalibrating her appearance, that she began bleaching her hair and embracing the de facto volume of the 1980s—along with the mononym that would come to characterize her. Morever, its harmless to say that the queen of pop never ages. We have compiled our favorite Instagram posts of the singer that have us in awe of her youth

Photo Credit : Madonna Instagram