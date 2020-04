1 / 11

Mahabharat: Cast Then and now pictures

Coronavirus outbreak is increasing day by day. The outbreak has terribly affected schools, colleges and the Indian Economy. A lot of movies have pushed their release dates, shoots have been canceled and Bollywood actors have been using this quarantine time to do other things at home. The outbreak had a negative impact on the TV industry as well. With several hit TV shows canceling their shoots to follow the government's guidelines to be safe, there is a re-run of several classics including BR Chopra's Mahabharat on Doordarshan making the channel one of the most viewed channels nationwide currently. For the unversed, Mukesh Khanna of Shaktimaan fame portrayed the role of Bhishma in Mahabharat. It was one of the most-watched shows and is also one of the classics of Indian television. The actor recently took a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha saying that the re-run of the shows would help people like the actress gain knowledge of mythological sagas. To the unversed, when she participated in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actress earlier became the victim of trolls and was unable to answer a Ramayan-related question. Today have a look at some of the characters of the historic Mahabharat from then and how they look now.

Photo Credit : Youtube