Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Take a look at RARE photos of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi

Rare photos of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the legend and inspiration, Mahatma Gandhi. This day is celebrated to remember our 'Father of the Nation' and everything he did for the country. Not only in India, but many countries celebrate this day as 'The International Day of Non-violence'. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also fondly called as Bapu, he was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist. He fought against the British rule for many years to help India achieve its independence. In the entertainment industry, numerous movies have been made on him. From Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Hey Ram to Gandhi My Father and more, many films are based on his life. Not just movies, many books have also been written on Mahatma Gandhi, who is respected by many. On Bapu's 151st birth anniversary, take a look at some of the rare photos of the empowering leader.

Photo Credit : Getty Images