Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Mahatma Gandhi
/
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Take a look at RARE photos of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Take a look at RARE photos of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi

Today i.e. 2nd October, marks the birth anniversary of the legend Mahatma Gandhi. On his birth anniversary, take a look at some of his rare photos.
11325 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Rare photos of Mahatma Gandhi

    Rare photos of Mahatma Gandhi

    Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the legend and inspiration, Mahatma Gandhi. This day is celebrated to remember our 'Father of the Nation' and everything he did for the country. Not only in India, but many countries celebrate this day as 'The International Day of Non-violence'. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also fondly called as Bapu, he was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist. He fought against the British rule for many years to help India achieve its independence. In the entertainment industry, numerous movies have been made on him. From Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Hey Ram to Gandhi My Father and more, many films are based on his life. Not just movies, many books have also been written on Mahatma Gandhi, who is respected by many. On Bapu's 151st birth anniversary, take a look at some of the rare photos of the empowering leader.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 10
    Mahatma Gandhi and Sarojini Naidu

    Mahatma Gandhi and Sarojini Naidu

    A rare photo of Gandhi at Boulogne station with Mrs Sarojini Naidu, on the way to England to attend the Round Table Conference as the representative of the Indian Nationals.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 10
    Gandhi with Charlie Chaplin

    Gandhi with Charlie Chaplin

    Mahatma Gandhi and his wife meet film actor Charlie Chaplin.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 10
    Charlie Chaplin

    Charlie Chaplin

    The meet took place at the home of Dr. Katral in Canning Town, east London.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 10
    With Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

    With Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

    A rare photo of Bapu and Jawaharlal Nehru.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Gandhiji as lawyer

    Gandhiji as lawyer

    A rare photo of Gandhiji as a young lawyer.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 10
    Gandhiji in South Africa

    Gandhiji in South Africa

    Here's a pic of Gandhiji when he was practising as an attorney in South Africa.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 10
    Bapu

    Bapu

    Mahatma Gandhi at a spinning wheel during a 'Charlea' demonstration in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 10
    Gandhiji eating at his home

    Gandhiji eating at his home

    A rare photo of Bapu eating at his home.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 10
    Simla

    Simla

    Gandhiji arrives at Simla to discuss the International situation with local Congress authorities.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement