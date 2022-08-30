Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: 5 pics that showcase Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep, and Seema's friendship

1 / 7

Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep and Seema's photos

Karan Johar produced popular web series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, centres on the lives of four celebrity wives, Seema Kiran Sajdeh (ex-wife to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (the spouse of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (the spouse of Chunky Panday), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). Season one debuted in November 2020. Gauri Khan and her celebrity spouse, Shah Rukh Khan, both made interesting extended cameos on the show. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar also appeared briefly in the show. Meanwhile, season 2 of the show is expected to have more dramatic thrills, new crushes, and more hot episodes. Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale, and Naomi Datta serve as directors on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season two. The show is produced by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma Productions. Apart from the show, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Soni have been best friends for more than 25 years. They have been with each other at their best, as well as, worst times. If you've watched the first season, then you might agree that their bond is unbreakable. On that note, here are ten photos of the BFFs that reveal their tight bond.

Photo Credit : Seema Kiran Sajdeh Instagram