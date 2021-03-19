Advertisement
Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan: PHOTOS of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars giving major BFF goals

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan give ultimate BFF goals and these pictures will definitely prove the same. Read ahead to take a look.
40377 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 11:50 am
  • 1 / 11
    Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan’s pictures together

    Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan’s pictures together

    Maheep Kapoor is a popular jewellery designer and the wife of Bollywood actor, Sanjay Kapoor. Maheep has been best friends with Seema Khan, a fashion designer by profession and the wife of actor and producer, Sohail Khan. Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan’s friendship came into the limelight after they starred in Karan Johar’s reality series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. This series premiered on the OTT platform and became one of the top ten shows on the platform within a couple of hours. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was based on the lives of four celebrity wives, including Bhavna Pandey (wife of actor Chunky Panday), Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan. Throughout the show, Maheep and Seema’s long lasting friendship, and the great bond and understanding they share was clearly visible. Even after Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives went off-air, the two ladies are often spotted with each other either at their office or on vacay. Recently, they took off to Maldives in order to spend some time off where they were accompanied by their children. Here are pictures of Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan that prove that they are the ultimate BFF goals. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Vacationing together

    Vacationing together

    Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan enjoying their time near the beautiful blue waters in Maldives.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    The two are twinning with each other in similar shorts, a white t-shirt and a shrug as they posed under a tree.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Blurry nights

    Blurry nights

    Maheep and Seema get clicked as they enjoy and chill together.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Sunkissed

    Sunkissed

    A sunkissed selfie of the “fabulous wives” having the time of their lives.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    “Soul sister”

    “Soul sister”

    Maheep shares a picture with Seema, referring to her as “soul sister”.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Bonding sessions

    Bonding sessions

    Maheep Kapoor’s son and Seema Khan hug each other proving they share a great bond with each other.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Major throwbacks

    Major throwbacks

    This picture is a major throwback to the time when Seema Khan visited to see Maheep Kapoor’s first born, Shanaya Kapoor at the hospital after her birth.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    “The fabulous team”

    “The fabulous team”

    The team of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives click a stylish selfie.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Flying together

    Flying together

    Maheep and Seema flying together and donning the same denim jackets.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Girls night out

    Girls night out

    Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan enjoying their girls night out with Bhavana and Neelam.

    Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram