Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan: PHOTOS of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars giving major BFF goals

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan’s pictures together

Maheep Kapoor is a popular jewellery designer and the wife of Bollywood actor, Sanjay Kapoor. Maheep has been best friends with Seema Khan, a fashion designer by profession and the wife of actor and producer, Sohail Khan. Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan’s friendship came into the limelight after they starred in Karan Johar’s reality series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. This series premiered on the OTT platform and became one of the top ten shows on the platform within a couple of hours. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was based on the lives of four celebrity wives, including Bhavna Pandey (wife of actor Chunky Panday), Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan. Throughout the show, Maheep and Seema’s long lasting friendship, and the great bond and understanding they share was clearly visible. Even after Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives went off-air, the two ladies are often spotted with each other either at their office or on vacay. Recently, they took off to Maldives in order to spend some time off where they were accompanied by their children. Here are pictures of Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan that prove that they are the ultimate BFF goals. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Maheep Kapoor Instagram