Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar to Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj: South celeb couples’ first meeting

Here are the stories of how the South celebrity couples met each other for the first time and fell in love for all the fans. Read ahead to take a look.
    South celebrity couple’s first meeting with each other

    Celebrities and their love stories often inspire fans to have a beautiful fairytale of their own. The love stories in the South Indian film industry have always been the favourite of the audiences. The actors in this industry work hard to keep their fans entertained. These celebrities spend a lot of their time on the sets working all day long. Often it has been seen that co-stars while working together fall for each other. But, many times it has also happened that having reached the peak of their careers, many South Indian actors have surprised their fans with the news of them getting married to someone who is not from the movie industry. But all of these real-life love stories of the South celebrities have given people major relationship goals. Here are the “first-meet” stories of South Indian celebrity couples that their fans and followers need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram and Pinkvilla

    Namrata and Mahesh Babu

    Namrata and Mahesh Babu met each other for the first time on the sets of their Telugu movie, Vamsi and love started to brew between the two. The couple waited for over four years to convince their families for their marriage and finally tied the knot on February 10, 2005, and are proud parents of two children today.

    Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram

    Sneha Reddy and Allu Arjun

    Sneha Reddy and Allu Arjun first met each other at a common friend’s wedding where the actor fell in “love at first sight” with her. Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha on March 6, 2011, and are proud parents of two adorable kids.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Samantha Akkineni and Chaitanya Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni and Chaitanya Akkineni first met each other on the sets of their movie, Yeh Maaya Chesave. Both the actors were in a relationship with different people, at the time. But, they reunited in 2014 for the movie, Autonagar Surya and love started to brew between the two. After being in a relationship for several years, on January 29, 2017, Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and Dhanush

    Aishwaryaa and Dhanush first met each other after the release of the actor’s movie, Kadhal Kondaen. The daughter of Rajinikanth and the son of Kasthuri Raja were set up for an arranged marriage with each other. After being in a courtship for six months, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush tied the knot on November 18, 2004, and have two sons.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati

    Even though Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati, live in Hyderabad, they first met each other at a Bollywood party. The actor has often revealed during many media interactions, “It was the first time he felt like he could get married”. Miheeka and Rana Daggubati tied the knot on August 8, 2020.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla