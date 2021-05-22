Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar to Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj: South celeb couples’ first meeting

1 / 6

South celebrity couple’s first meeting with each other

Celebrities and their love stories often inspire fans to have a beautiful fairytale of their own. The love stories in the South Indian film industry have always been the favourite of the audiences. The actors in this industry work hard to keep their fans entertained. These celebrities spend a lot of their time on the sets working all day long. Often it has been seen that co-stars while working together fall for each other. But, many times it has also happened that having reached the peak of their careers, many South Indian actors have surprised their fans with the news of them getting married to someone who is not from the movie industry. But all of these real-life love stories of the South celebrities have given people major relationship goals. Here are the “first-meet” stories of South Indian celebrity couples that their fans and followers need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram and Pinkvilla