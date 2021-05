1 / 8

South Indian actor’s real names

Celebrities from all over the world have a great influence on people. Be it the way they talk with others or dress for occasions, these celebrities always set a benchmark for many of their fans and followers that consider these popular media personalities as their great idols. It is an artist’s name that at first creates their identity and introduces them to all the people that look forward to watching them on the big screens. Shakespeare might have once said, “what’s in a name?”, but for many celebrities, especially in the South Indian movie industry, it is the name of an actor that builds their fame. It is the name of the celebrity that gets them a lot of appreciation, recognition, and popularity in this show business. Have you ever wondered if the weightage and importance that the names of huge celebrities in the South Indian movie industry carry today would be the same if their names would have been something out of the box and difficult to pronounce? Many South Indian actors make sure to change their names to something that is able to leave a mark on the audience before they enter the industry. Here are the real names of South Indian actors that changed their names before making their debut. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram