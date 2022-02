1 / 5

Facts about Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is often known as the ‘Prince Of Tollywood’ and ‘Greek God Of Tollywood.’ The Super Star Mahesh Babu needs no introduction to Telugu cinema fans. He is one of the biggest and most influential stars of South Indian cinema. Mahesh Babu made his acting debut as the main lead with the 1999 movie Raja Kumarudu. Mahesh essayed lover boy roles in the beginning of his career and soon transformed to an actor who can pull off action roles with the same ease. In his career spanning over 21 years, the actor delivered some of the biggest hits of Tollywood and continues to do so. we rounded up some lesser known facts about Mahesh Babu, which you might definitely want to know. Take a look below:

Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram