5 PHOTOS of Mahesh Babu & his family from Paris vacation that set major goals

Mahesh Babu & family Paris pics

Mahesh Babu is one of the busiest actors in the Telugu film industry. He is either shooting for a film or is engaged in various brand endorsements. He made his way to the top with his charismatic looks and unique script choices. He wears many hats as an actor, producer, public personality and a philanthropist. And in personal life, a doting husband, loving father, caring son, brother and more. The actor is a family man and there is no second thought about it. While Mahesh Babu is one of the top actors in India, he is also a doting father to his children Gautam and Sitara. Mahesh Babu tries to spend as much time as he can with his children and his social media posts also show how much he loves them. The actor takes his family regularly to vacations despite his hardcore work commitments and have recently enjoyed a holiday in Paris. Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing pictures from the trip on her Instagram account. From lavish lunches to exploring picturesque locations, the family had a gala time in Paris. And their family pics are unmissable as they exude pure goals. Take a look at Mahesh Babu's family pics from Paris diaries here:

Photo Credit : Namrata Shirodkar Instagram