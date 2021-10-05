5 PHOTOS of Mahesh Babu with Namrata Shirodkar, Gautam & Sitara that make perfect family portrait

9 hours ago  |  7.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    mahesh babu with his wife namrata and kids sitara gautam

    Superstar is a total family man

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are the cutest couples in the South film industry. The couple fell in love with the sets of their first film, Vamsi, in 2000. After five years of courtship, the couple tied the knot back in 2005 and are blessed with two kids, Gautham and Sitara. The cute little family never fails to impress with their strong bond and always sets major family goals. Mahesh’s and Namrata’s love story is nothing less than a fairytale and going back through those pictures is always pure happiness. Mahesh Babu is known as the coolest father anyone can ask for. And apart from shootings, if you can find Mahesh Babu anywhere, then it will surely be spending time with his children Gautam and Sitara. This father and kids bond is quite evident on social media with their family pictures. His family is the cutest and adorable ever and these pictures are of it. Take a look at them here:

    Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    mahesh babu mask pic wife namrata and kids sitara gautam

    New normal with mask

    Mahesh Babu poses with a mask and flaunts the new normal as his family.

    Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    mahesh babu pic wife namrata and kids sitara gautam from childhood

    Blast from the past

    Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata posing with his two kids from when they were younger. A family with 100% dashing looks.

    Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    mahesh babu posing with christmas tree wife namrata and kids sitara gautam

    Family is all you need

    Mahesh Babu and his family ring in every festival and occasion together, which is like pure family goals.

    Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    mahesh babu vacay pic wife namrata and kids sitara gautam

    A selfie with fam jam

    Mahesh Babu and his family love vacations. Their vacay pictures are full of love and happiness always.

    Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram