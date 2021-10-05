5 PHOTOS of Mahesh Babu with Namrata Shirodkar, Gautam & Sitara that make perfect family portrait

1 / 5

Superstar is a total family man

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are the cutest couples in the South film industry. The couple fell in love with the sets of their first film, Vamsi, in 2000. After five years of courtship, the couple tied the knot back in 2005 and are blessed with two kids, Gautham and Sitara. The cute little family never fails to impress with their strong bond and always sets major family goals. Mahesh’s and Namrata’s love story is nothing less than a fairytale and going back through those pictures is always pure happiness. Mahesh Babu is known as the coolest father anyone can ask for. And apart from shootings, if you can find Mahesh Babu anywhere, then it will surely be spending time with his children Gautam and Sitara. This father and kids bond is quite evident on social media with their family pictures. His family is the cutest and adorable ever and these pictures are of it. Take a look at them here:

Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram