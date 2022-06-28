5 Times Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar made for a picture-perfect couple during their family vacay

1 / 6

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's family vacation

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most loved couples in the South. The power couple is presently on a holiday with their kids Sitara and Gautam. During this trip, they have treated the fans with some aww-worthy snippets from their lavish holiday. The superstar and his family went to Europe and US during their trip. From Paris, Milan to New York, they had a great time. As a part of the New York vacay, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar even enjoyed shopping time at the famous 5th avenue in the big apple. In another post, the couple was seen having fun with their kids. On this note, let us have a look at some sneak peeks from Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's family holiday.

Photo Credit : Instagram